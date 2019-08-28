Wine.com Supports Free Trade for Online Wine Retailers in Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, enthusiastically supports the recent pro-consumer, free-trade ruling from the Florida Department of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which enables out-of-state retailers to ship wine to Florida residents. [See Wine Spectator coverage] While Wine.com already serves Florida with its in-state warehouse, this ruling indicates that wine shipping laws are moving in the right direction and Wine.com is optimistic that more states will follow suit.

"Wine.com is for free trade and maximum choice for the wine consumer," says Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. "This is a nice step, and we hope other states will follow. We will continue to operate our licensed warehouse near Miami, which can offer next-day delivery of almost 9,000 different wines to our Florida customers. In addition, we recently introduced 1,200 spirits as an extension of our wine service, and customers in Florida are responding enthusiastically – our comparable period revenue in Florida grew 40% in the month of July."

Florida residents currently have access to Wine.com's comprehensive wine and spirits selection, as well as live chat sommeliers, a mobile app, a $49 free shipping membership and fast and convenient delivery to home, office or over 900 Walgreens and FedEx local pick-up locations in the state.

Laws surrounding inter-state shipments of wine have continually frustrated consumers and retailers alike, limiting consumer choice and barring retailers and wineries from shipping wine to certain states. As wine e-commerce continues to grow, Wine.com is hopeful that consumer demand for access will drive more states to change their prohibitive laws.

ABOUT WINE.COM

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine and spirits retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine and spirits store, with experts available to chat 7 days a week on its website and app. With multiple fulfillment centers and the most sophisticated alcohol retail distribution network in the United States, Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and convenient pickup options from 11,000 Walgreens and FedEx Office locations nationwide. The company's popular free shipping program, StewardShip, provides unlimited shipments and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Wine.com's mission, to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation, is captured in its brand manifesto video, viewable here . For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

