Wines of Chile brings its iconic Chile Wine Fest to New York City for the first time

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Chile is thrilled to announce that it's bringing its iconic Chile Wine Fest to New York City for the first time, promising a unique and unforgettable experience for all wine enthusiasts.

This exclusive event, sponsored by PiscoChile and the Chilean Tourism Board, showcases the best of Chile's premium wines, cuisine, and culture. It will take place on October 21 at City Vineyard from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Attendees will be able to taste over 150 exceptional wines from every major wine-growing region in Chile, offering a diverse and exciting tasting experience. They will also connect with industry professionals and experience the country's vibrant food and drink offerings.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., the first session will be dedicated to trade professionals, who can participate in an exclusive walk-around tasting and network with 25 top Chilean producers. They will also attend three masterclasses, offering a unique opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Chilean wines: "Carmenere & Volcanic Influence" by Gonzalo Cárcamo from Viña La Rosa, "Terroir IS Chile" by Pedro Parra from Pedro Parra & Familia Winery, and "Cool Climate Artisanal Volcanic Wines from the Extreme South of Chile" by Carlos De Carlos, founder of Baettig Vinos.

Then, after the trade session, the general public will join the event to enjoy Chilean wines, gourmet food, and an extraordinary Pisco Sour workshop, where attendees will learn to craft Chile's iconic cocktail with top bartenders.

The gathering will be set to the soulful sounds of the Rodrigo Recabarren Trio, which blends the rich rhythms of the Andes with Chilean jazz.

"Chile has shown remarkable resilience, with depletion volumes growing during the first half of the year, despite broader industry challenges," said Julio Alonso, Executive Director of Wines of Chile North America.

He added, "This event is part of our strategy to premiumize Chilean wines in the U.S. market, giving consumers and trade professionals a chance to experience our premium wines' exceptional quality and diversity. We aim to showcase the craftsmanship and unique terroir that make Chile a key player in the U.S. wine market."

Alonso said, "Attendees will be able to pair their glass of premium wine or Pisco cocktail with delicious traditional Chilean dishes while they discover Chile's breathtaking wine regions and learn about travel opportunities through expert advice and general information about visiting Chile."

For registration and tickets, visit www.chilewinefest.com.

About Wines of Chile

Wines of Chile is a non-profit, private trade association representing Chilean wine producers. Its mission is to promote worldwide awareness of the quality and image of Chilean wines. Services include research and analysis, worker assistance and training, and developing a wide range of educational programs for our membership, which accounts for over 70% of Chile's bottled wine exports.

