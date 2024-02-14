Wing 2 Wing Foundation Makes $1,000,000 Donation to Operation HOPE to Foster Financial Literacy Programs Across America

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing financial literacy and economic empowerment in underserved communities across America, today announced a monumental pledge of $1 million from the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, a leading philanthropic organization founded by Brad and Alys Smith, which champions human dignity and potential in West Virginia.

The Wing 2 Wing Foundation's contribution to Operation HOPE's 1865 Project, an initiative aimed at closing the racial wealth gap by focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and economic empowerment in underserved communities, underscores its shared commitment to fostering economic opportunity for all Americans. Operation HOPE services will be provided at no cost to program participants.

"The Wing 2 Wing Foundation is committed to levelling the playing field of opportunity and financial literacy is essential to uplifting all communities. We are proud to partner with Operation HOPE as they continue to cultivate financial wellness and prosperity for all," said Brad D. Smith, President of Marshall University and co-Founder of Wing 2 Wing Foundation. "By equipping individuals with essential financial knowledge and skills, we can empower individuals and communities nationwide to achieve economic resilience and success," added Alys Smith, First Lady of Marshall University and co-Founder of Wing 2 Wing Foundation.

Operation HOPE, under the leadership of its founder John Hope Bryant, has been at the forefront of driving positive change by providing financial education, resources, and support to millions of individuals, families, and small businesses, particularly in underserved communities disproportionately affected by economic disparities.

"This generous donation from Wing 2 Wing will enable us to expand our reach, amplify our impact, and empower more individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve financial independence and build more vibrant, sustainable communities," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Specifically, we will be able to deploy HOPE financial coaching and small business support in the Fairfield community of Huntington, WV."

According to the recent HOPE Financial Wellness Index, which uses anonymized data to map credit scores nationwide, the average credit score in West Virginia is 680. Credit ratings are an essential component to an individual's ability to achieve financial goals like purchasing a home or starting a business. Operation HOPE's ongoing initiatives are designed to help underserved communities improve their financial health and manage money more effectively.

About Wing 2 Wing Foundation

Wing 2 Wing Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering communities and fostering positive change by supporting initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. For more information about Wing 2 Wing Foundation, please visit: Wing 2 Wing Foundation

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas' Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its tenth consecutive 4-star rating for strong fiscal management and a commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

