Wing Security Introduces New Product Tiers Enabling Mid-Market Companies to Safeguard Their SaaS Usage by Leveraging Advanced Automation and Remediation Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Security, the leader in SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), today announced the expansion of its product offerings with new pricing tiers designed to meet the diverse needs of mid-market companies at every stage of their security maturity journey. Wing Security's advanced automated remediation solution streamlines security operations with efficiency and accuracy, making it a valuable investment. Wing Security is the only SSPM solution that identifies, manages and auto-remediates security risks across 300,000 SaaS applications.

Underinvestment in SaaS security in 2023 exposed many organizations to attacks by state-grade and top-tier malicious actors, exploiting SaaS vulnerabilities. Incidents involving entities like UNC4899, 0ktapus, and Midnight Blizzard APT highlighted the urgent need for robust SaaS security measures. Wing Security's analysis revealed that 97% of companies are at risk from compromised SaaS applications, underscoring the critical necessity of enhanced protection against this evolving threat landscape. Nearly all organizations are now using SaaS applications powered by GenAI capabilities, further expanding the attack surfaces and security risks.

To address these threats, Wing Security now provides a tiered automated solution designed to enable chief information security officers (CISOs) to efficiently tackle the complex security challenges of SaaS application usage with minimal effort and cost. By leveraging automation and customizable in-product remediation, Wing reduces the need for extensive management. These solutions allow CISOs to effectively mitigate critical SaaS security risks without additional staffing or significant resource investment. This approach ensures that mid-market businesses can secure their digital operations, improve efficiency, and save valuable man-hours, bridging the gap between the need for robust SaaS security and the resources typically available to these companies.

"Our expanded product lineup is designed to empower CISOs and the C-Suite to bolster their company's security posture in a way that aligns with both their budget and security needs," said Galit Lubetzky Sharon, CEO of Wing Security. "We are committed to ensuring that every organization can confidently adopt advanced yet affordable SaaS solutions, providing a high level of security that meets their unique requirements."

Wing Security's new tiers are designed to cater to the diverse needs of companies ranging from 500 to 5000 employees at various stages of their security maturity. These tiers include:

Free Risk Assessment Tier: Aimed at continuous risk assessment and basic operations, enabling organizations to manually take action upon identifying their top applications and associated risks.

Basic Tier: Tailored for organizations aiming to protect against application, supply chain, and Shadow IT risks with user access reviews and automated application risk management.

Pro Tier: Suited for mature organizations ready to proactively and automatically reduce their SaaS attack surface across applications and users.

Enterprise Tier: Specifically designed for enterprises or heavily regulated organizations needing tight control around SaaS threats, offering total protection, detection, and response for all applications, users, and data.

Availability

Customers interested in exploring Wing's SSPM offerings can start with the Free Risk Assessment Tier or choose to upgrade to any of the newly introduced tiers based on their organizational needs and maturity. For more information on Wing's product tiers and to find the best fit for your organization, please visit https://wing.security/.

About Wing Security

Wing empowers organizations to leverage SaaS potential while ensuring a robust security posture. Our SSPM solution provides unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance capabilities, fortifying defenses against modern SaaS-related threats. With automated security capabilities, Wing saves weeks previously spent on manual processes for CISOs, security teams, and IT professionals. Trusted by global companies, we offer actionable security insights derived from an industry-leading SaaS application database covering more than 300,000 SaaS applications, ensuring the safest and most efficient SaaS utilization.

