Wing Zone Announces Company-Wide Brand Revitalization

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone – a fast-casual brand serving made-to-order, flavor-packed chicken wings – is getting a new look. Eight months after the acquisition by Capriotti's, Wing Zone is rolling out a brand refresh which features technology upgrades that will solidify the brand as the fastest, most efficient technology operator in the segment, a revamped menu, an energized restaurant design and experience, a new logo and other assets designed to further position the brand as one of the undisputed leaders in the chicken wing category.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has spent nearly 30 years living out its mission to make it easy to get cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wing and tenders worldwide and customers and franchise partners alike have taken notice. This year alone, the brand has signed already deals that will bring 38 Wing Zone locations to markets across the country, and that number is growing quickly. While the brand's popularity soared, Wing Zone took the opportunity to explore the industry landscape and gather feedback from guests and franchise owners. With the help of one of the best consulting firms in the world, Livit, Wing Zone emerged with a renewed focus on optimizing the brand to distinguish itself in the industry and to optimize its operational efficiency. With one goal in mind, to be the most efficient technology enabled operator in the segment, Wing Zone made substantial investments in order to build efficiency and enhance the guest and staff experience.

"We have been given an incredible opportunity this year to reflect and evaluate what has made Wing Zone one of the most popular wing concepts over the last three decades and it's evident by our nationwide expansion and growing customer base that we offer tremendous value from a business and customer perspective," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "We owed this rebrand to our fan-base of customers, franchisees and budding investors to experience our brand in an optimized and energized way."

From a streamlined menu that puts the focus on its best-selling wings and tenders to in-shop curated music and a revolutionary scent strategy, Wing Zone has transformed the way customers experience the brand. With a more vibrant color scheme and trimmed down cook time to cubbies designed for quick, grab-and-go pickup and delivery options, the fast-casual brand offers an efficient, modern take on chicken wing consumption. In order to commit to an effective rollout system-wide, Wing Zone will introduce the new brand at five corporate locations in Las Vegas before implementing at other locations across the country.

Along with the technology focus, the brand developed a new logo and restaurant design that will help communicate the brand's mission and values in a more vibrant and energetic yet approachable way.

"After an immense amount of research into understanding exactly what our customers want, we are thrilled to launch the new Wing Zone concept that will meet those expectations head-on," added Bloom. "The wing category has traditionally been all about the sports fan but we believe it is so much more than that and are confident our new look and feel will speak to a broader audience – propelling us to even greater heights as a result."

This rebranding does not disrupt the collective company goal to reach 250 units producing $1 million per year by 2025, and establish a reputation for Wing Zone as a category leader in the restaurant franchise industry and as the wing shop that gets people the best wings the fastest. Wing Zone is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners, through online and field program which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about a Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit www.wingzonefranchise.com.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

SOURCE Wing Zone

Related Links

http://www.wingzone.com

