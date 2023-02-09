WING ZONE FINALLY LANDS IN THE INLAND EMPIRE

National Chicken Wing Restaurant Opens Newest Location in Redlands on February 9

REDLANDS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone , known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings, will debut its newest location in Redlands at 1755 E. Lugonia Ave. on February 9. Wing Zone will bring its 18 award-winning flavors to the Inland Empire with their signature fast wings, tenders and fries.

The Redlands location is the 32nd location nationally, and first brick-and-mortar location in the Inland Empire, with several expanding throughout the Golden State. The location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Fernando and Glenice Airada. The couple have always dreamed of owning their own restaurant franchise, and this will be the first of five locations they are developing in the area.

"Wing Zone has built their success on great wings and award-winning flavors," said Airada. "Founded in 1991, the chain has grown from a dream in Florida to a much-loved brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad. Bringing Wing Zone to the Inland Empire will allow us to satisfy demand for better tasting, more flavorful and faster wings throughout the area."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the Wing Zone offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line-up, features tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Liquid Gold. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Wing Zone's multi-step method includes an initial olive-oil baking followed by a two-step frying process which allows an order to be ready to eat in a few minutes.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has built its success on great wings and award-winning flavors. The Las Vegas-based chain has grown from its original location to a much-loved international brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad.

Wing Zone in Redlands is open from Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 11pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am to 12am. For additional information, visit www.wingzone.com or call (909) 321-4746.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman PR, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE Wing Zone