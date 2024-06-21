Wing Zone Takes Flight in Colorado Through Opening of First Rocky Mountain State Location

Local Air Force Veteran and Wife Debut New Colorado Springs Restaurant on June 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings, known for its hot and juicy chicken wings, is debuting its first Colorado location in Colorado Springs, located at 3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings will introduce the Colorado Springs community to its distinctive flavors, offering a dining experience at a next-generation quick-service restaurant.

The new location is set to open on June 25, will feature a spin-the-wheel contest to win free prizes and menu items. Customers will also get six free boneless wings when they sign up for text deals at wingzone.com.

The new Wing Zone is operated by its managing partners and Colorado Springs locals, Ron and Christen Sanders. The husband-wife duo has made the Colorado Springs community their home since 2019. Ron is a 1985 graduate of the Air Force Academy and served over 40 years in the Air Force and national security field. Meanwhile, Christen has spent over 20 years in the restaurant industry, playing a leading role in opening several Capriotti's Sandwich Shops throughout the Colorado Springs community over the last few years.

"The Springs have become our home, and we are so excited to be able to open this new high-quality option for those looking to delicious chicken wings, at incredible speeds," says Ron. "With Wing Zone, we'll be able to offer new customers our wide variety of delicious flavors that provide a multitude of experiences and options for everyone."

Introducing Hot Chicken Tenders and Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings entrées are served in four heat levels: plain, mild, medium, and hot. The menu features a variety of award-winning sauces for the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

Marinated for 18 hours, then cooked to order, Wing Zone's Hot Chicken & Wings are perfectly hot and juicy, whether enjoyed in-store or to-go. Focusing on the consumer trend of eating off-premise and through delivery, Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings prioritizes flavors that deliver. Dry rub flavors include Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. Sauce flavors include Buffalo, Honey Q, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone's hottest sauce.

Guests ready for hot chicken and wings can visit the Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings Restaurant at 3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. today, or order online at www.wzhotchicken.com for convenient in-store pick-up.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 30 locations in North America and its 60 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram. Franchise opportunities are available; visit wingzonefranchise.com for more information.

