Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP To Expand Its Office in Historic Graybar Building

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin, LLP (WRSMH) is pleased to announce its move to a larger corner office in the historic Graybar Building. This move will support the firm's continued growth and provide an even better client experience as the firm continues to represent victims of personal injury and medical malpractice.

The new offices are located on the 27th floor of the Graybar building at 420 Lexington Avenue in New York, NY. The expansion coincides with the firm's announcement of I. Bryce Moses as a name partner. Bryce's client centered focus and expertise representing his clients in trial has contributed to WRSMH's success.

"Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin is tremendously excited about expanding our firm to a location which not only fits our strategic needs, but gives us a fresh, new landscape for building on our decades of experience of aggressively representing victims of personal injury and medical malpractice," said founding partner, Phil Russotti. "This move is a testament to the growth and success our firm has experienced since its founding, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our long history of serving our clients in the New York City metro area and beyond."

About Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin LLP: A top New York personal injury and medical malpractice firm, representing victims of negligence for decades. What sets them apart is they intentionally limit the number of cases they accept, to ensure that every client receives the personal attention they deserve. They do not merely handle cases; they represent real people with real problems on an individual basis.

