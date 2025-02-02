Wingderm® at IMCAS: Showcasing the Latest Innovations in Laser Hair Removal and RF Technology

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm® once again participated in IMCAS World Congress from 30th January to 1st February 2025, presenting its core devices and newest platforms. The showcased devices included Lasermach Duo, Lasermach, Renuva, Mesoskin, and and other advanced solutions.

Wingderm® at IMCAS

Wingderm®'s Booth Bustling with Visitors

Wingderm®'s booth was constantly bustling with visitors, drawn by professional device presentations and in-depth technical discussions. Industry experts and quality-focused practitioners were eager to engage and exchange ideas. The interaction helped them gain a deeper understanding of Wingderm®'s brand concept and device advantages.

Lasermach Duo: A Milestone in Laser Hair Removal Innovation

Lasermach Duo, the newest generation of laser hair removal solution, offers effective treatments for all hair types and skin tones with three wavelengths. Dual handpieces with an innovative connection structure for easy installation, combined with an enhanced cooling system, enable practitioners to achieve excellent clinical results while providing beauty seekers with efficient and comfortable treatments. Lasermach Duo is equipped with WiCAN (Wingderm® Intelligent Connection CAN Bus), an embedded underlying interconnection platform, which enables seamless data interaction and remote control. Lasermach Duo is a great addition to medical spas and clinics, whether they have been operating for years or are just starting out.

New Radiofrequency(RF) Device Preview

At the "Tech-Driven Beauty" conference, Wingderm® unveiled its latest breakthrough in RF technology, marking the company's official entry into the RF field. The device, currently in development, integrates cutting-edge RF technology to deeply stimulate collagen regeneration, providing firming and anti-aging effects. During the conference, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the RF device's design and technology, and they expressed great anticipation for its market value.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 15,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

