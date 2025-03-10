Wingderm® Presents at the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting, Strengthening Its Presence in the North American Market

News provided by

Wingderm Electro-optics Ltd.

Mar 10, 2025, 13:00 ET

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm® once again participated in the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting, which was held in Orlando, Florida, from March 7 to 9. The American Academy of Dermatology is the largest, most influential, and most representative dermatologic association. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to discover the latest technological innovations from Wingderm® and their applications.

Innovative Laser Technologies for Superior Results

Wingderm® showcased its advanced laser devices. Lasermach features 755nm, 808nm, and 1064nm wavelengths, effectively targeting melanin at different follicle depths for optimal and long-lasting results. The 1550nm non-ablative fractional laser, equipped with advanced optical scanning tracking technology, penetrates deep into the skin without damaging the epidermis, stimulating collagen regeneration for skin resurfacing. These proven technologies have gained widespread recognition.

On-Site Demonstrations and Interactive Communication

Wingderm® offers one-on-one consultations, addressing key questions about the devices, such as performance and maintenance. In addition, by simulating the treatment process, visitors gain a more intuitive understanding of the device's value and technological advantages, further strengthening their confidence in decision-making.

Enhancing North American Market Presence through Wingderm USA Inc.

To strengthen the presence in North American market, Wingderm USA Inc. was established in California, ensuring faster response times and seamless customer support.

"As demand for our products in the U.S. market continues to grow, we plan to showcase our products at more exhibitions in the U.S. We believe that through ongoing innovation and brand promotion, Wingderm® will strengthen its position in the U.S. and global markets." said Carol Ren, CEO of Wingderm USA Inc.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 15,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Wingderm USA prend la tête de TAS 2025, consolidant ainsi sa présence locale aux États-Unis.

Wingderm USA prend la tête de TAS 2025, consolidant ainsi sa présence locale aux États-Unis.

Wingderm®, un innovateur de premier plan dans les technologies esthétiques médicales basées sur l'énergie, a officiellement fait ses débuts à The...
Wingderm USA übernimmt die Führung auf der TAS 2025 und stärkt seine lokale Präsenz in den USA.

Wingderm USA übernimmt die Führung auf der TAS 2025 und stärkt seine lokale Präsenz in den USA.

Wingderm®, ein führender Innovator im Bereich der medizinischen ästhetischen Technologien auf Energiebasis, gab sein offizielles Debüt auf der The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics