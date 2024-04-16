Wingderm® Shines Bright in the U.S.A., Continuously Expanding the Local Business Network

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm®, a medical aesthetic device service provider that offers comprehensive aesthetic solutions, recently concluded its successful participation in the AAD (American Academy of Dermatology) Annual Meeting in March and the ASLMS (American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery) Annual Conference in April. Both events provided invaluable opportunities for Wingderm® to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and establish a stronger presence in the United States of America.

Wingderm®'s presence at these prestigious events attracted significant attention, with attendees expressing keen interest in Wingderm®'s innovative solutions for non-invasive aesthetic treatments, such as laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and promotion of nutrients absorption. Wingderm® representatives presented and showcased devices on-site, offering in-depth consultations to visitors and facilitating opportunities for communication and collaboration with practitioners. Wingderm®'s engagement with practitioners and key industry stakeholders at these events has reinforced its position as a key player in the industry.

"Both events have been instrumental in strengthening our presence in the U.S.A. market and fostering valuable relationships with relevant interested parties. We remain dedicated to advancing the field of medical aesthetics through innovative technologies that empower practitioners and enhance patient outcomes." said Carol Ren, Vice President of Wingderm®.

As Wingderm® continues to expand its global footprint, it looks forward to building upon the momentum gained from its participation in the AAD and ASLMS events. Currently, Wingderm® is in the process of setting up an office in the U.S.A. to introduce tailored services and aesthetic solutions to meet the specific needs of the local market, improving customer satisfaction. We hope to show our professionalism to each partner we collaborate with in the near future!

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 10,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers. For more information visit: https://www.wingderm.com/

SOURCE Wingderm Electro-optics Ltd.