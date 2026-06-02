Wingman Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Inaugural Fund at $215 Million Hard Cap

GREENWICH, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingman Growth Partners ("Wingman"), an investment firm focused on software, data, and financial technology businesses, announced the closing of Wingman Growth Partners Fund I ("Wingman I" or the "Fund"). Wingman I was oversubscribed at its $215 million hard cap, exceeded its $150 million target by more than 40%, and closed in less than one year. The Fund received strong support from a diverse group of individual and institutional investors, including endowments, family offices, foundations, and funds of funds from North America and around the world.

Wingman's mandate is intentionally narrow: a concentrated portfolio of six to eight platform investments, deep sector specialization in vertical and mission-critical software, and a hands-on operating model designed to drive measurable value creation across go-to-market efficiency, product, pricing, talent, and M&A. Wingman partners with founder-led, growth-stage technology companies with proprietary intellectual property and domain expertise that are well-positioned to harness AI to drive value for their customers.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of our investors. The demand for our inaugural fund, particularly in the current economic environment, reflects conviction in both our strategy and our team," said Jeff Machlin, Wingman Founder and Managing Partner. "We believe strongly that mission-critical software is not only durable in the age of AI but attractively positioned to harness it to unlock additional value for customers."

Wingman's team has over 50 years of combined experience investing in and advising software companies through major growth transformations. The team includes seasoned investment professionals, operators, and advisors with experience at blue-chip private equity firms and category-defining software companies.

In January, the firm announced its investment in InterProse, a leading provider of cloud-native software for the accounts receivable management industry, followed by the acquisition of Beam Software, uniting two purpose-built technology collections platforms to create a well-positioned industry leader.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor for Wingman I. Strathmore Group served as placement agent.

About Wingman Growth Partners

Wingman is a private investment firm focused on software, data, and financial technology businesses. The firm partners with founder-led, growth-stage companies with deep intellectual property and domain expertise, providing capital, strategic support, and operational expertise to help them scale and win in their markets. Learn more at www.wingmangrowth.com.

SOURCE Wingman Growth Partners