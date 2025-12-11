Wings and Rings Kicks Off December Weekends with 40% Off Boneless Wings

Limited-time weekend deal runs Saturdays and Sundays starting December 13th.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings is turning December weekends into a boneless wing celebration! Beginning Saturday, December 13th, guests can enjoy 40% off boneless wings every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.

Perfect for game days, holiday gatherings or simply satisfying a weekend craving, the offer is valid for dine-in, carryout and online/app orders, making it easier than ever for guests to get their boneless wings exactly how they like them.

"We know how much our guests love a great deal on great wings," said Linsey Case , Marketing Director at Wings and Rings. "Our weekend boneless wing offer brings even more flavor, fun and value to the table."

Whether guests prefer classic sauces, bold heat or something sweet, boneless wings are available with the brand's full lineup of signature flavors. So mark your calendars and get ready to make Wings and Rings part of your weekend routine all month long!

Promo Details:

40% Off Discount valid Saturdays and Sundays in December, starting 12/13/25. Valid on boneless wings only. Excludes traditional, smoked wings, southern fried wings, cauliflower wings, and other limited-time offerings. Must purchase in increments of 5 or 10. Ranch, bleu cheese and celery extra. Some sauces may incur an upcharge. Prices valid on dine-in, carryout and online/app orders. Online orders must be placed in the 40% off wings category. Excludes third-party delivery. Not valid with any other offers or discounts. Prices vary by location.

To find a Wings and Rings near you, visit: https://www.wingsandrings.com/ .

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Wings and Rings