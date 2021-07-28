Wings Financial Delivers Personalized and Secure Customer Experiences with Nuance AI Solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota's largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, has deployed Nuance's Intelligent Engagement platform and Gatekeeper voice biometrics solution to provide their members with superior personalized, secure experiences. With Nuance AI, Wings Financial strengthens its ability to deliver exceptional service across all channels and adds advanced protection against fraud threats.

According to Forrester Research, three years of consumer behavior change was squeezed into one year in 2020. Consumers are now demanding online experiences. Recognizing the rapid demand for digital channels and potential risks those channels pose, Wings Financial deployed technology that would enable them to deliver secure, seamless member experiences.

"Our members are top-of-mind in every decision we make, and the implementation of Nuance's AI-powered member engagement and security solutions exemplifies how we put that into practice," said Matt Vignale, Vice President, Retail Delivery, Wings Financial. "We recognize that our members' expectations are changing; they're spending more time online and predominantly interacting with us via audio and digital channels. We're confident that Nuance's AI technology can enhance our ability to deliver the same personalized, enjoyable experiences our members are used to receiving when visiting our branches while simultaneously protecting them from fraudsters."

Nuance's Intelligent Engagement platform provides Wings Financial members with:

Virtual assistant engagement available 24 hours a day to get answers and information and, during contact center hours, members can connect with a live agent when needed

Seamless transitions across communications channels – ensuring the member receives the help they want and need – for example, when a member moves from a virtual agent to a live chat to a phone conversation

Full-context information for service representatives – where the AI eliminates the need for members to repeat information from prior engagements by providing the member service representatives with the information required to effectively and efficiently resolve issues

Additionally, with Nuance Gatekeeper, Wings Financial can easily and automatically authenticate members across all channels. The private and secure AI-enabled biometrics platform verifies a member in seconds using more than a thousand physical and behavioral factors unique to each person. As a result, member accounts are better protected, and their requests conveniently and securely addressed. This approach has proven to be far more secure at the largest banks in the world than traditional passwords or answers to knowledge-based questions such as the color of your first car or name of your first-grade teacher – which can sometimes be known by others.

"Nearly every financial institution in the world, no matter their size or scope, is adapting to new digital transformation strategies to keep up with rapidly changing consumer demands and expectations," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Division, Nuance. "Wings Financial is part of an innovative group of organizations that recognizes the value of voice biometrics and conversational AI solutions to drive growth and delight customers. Wings Financial cares deeply about their members' security, convenience, and experience. We are proud to support them with our cutting-edge AI solutions."

Nuance enterprise solutions power over 31 billion intelligent customer interactions annually across all channels to increase revenue and customer satisfaction while reducing costs. An artificial intelligence pioneer serving Fortune 2500 companies worldwide, Nuance combines deep vertical expertise with a flexible deployment and partnership approach. Our superior cloud-native, AI-powered customer engagement technology delivers industry-best digital, voice, and biometric security innovations.

For more information on Nuance's omnichannel customer engagement and security solutions, click here.

About Wings Financial

Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota's largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, with $7.2 billion in assets and over 310,000 members. In 2020, Wings was named the 12th best performing credit union nationwide by S&P Global, one of the best credit unions of 2020 by GO Banking Rates, and a Minneapolis Star Tribune top workplace for the 9th consecutive year in 2021.

Wings members enjoy some of the area's best savings and lending rates, convenient mobile and online access, over 80,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 24 branch locations throughout the state of Minnesota, plus offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando, and Seattle. Founded in 1938, Wings' membership has grown to include anyone who lives or works in 24 Minnesota counties including the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area. To learn more, visit wingsfinancial.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 across the globe, we create intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

