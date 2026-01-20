Wingstop Expands Hot Honey Lineup with New Trio of Flavors

Three craveable takes on Hot Honey give fans three ways to find their perfect match

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is turning up the heat with a limited-time lineup that celebrates everything fans love about hot honey. The Hot Honey Trio, featuring Hot Honey Rub, Saucy Sriracha Hot Honey and Sweet Garlic Hot Honey, delivers distinct takes on the sweet-heat flavor profile, giving fans three ways to hot honey — all made to order, always fresh. In fact, these flavors are so good that Wingstop is issuing a formal apology for making it that difficult to choose just one.

Wingstop expands its Hot Honey lineup with a new trio of flavors, now available nationwide.

First introduced only a couple of years ago, Hot Honey Rub has already become a clear fan favorite, and now the brand is dialing it up. Whether guests stay loyal to the original or cheat on their favorite, the trio delivers bold flavor for every moment, from game day to date night.

Built around the idea that finding the right flavor is a lot like finding the right match, the Hot Honey Trio invites fans and their crew to explore, compare and pick their favorite – or skip the choice entirely and love all three.

Hot Honey Rub – the classic dry rub delivering balanced heat and sweetness.

Saucy Sriracha Hot Honey – a fiery, saucy take on the OG, kicked up with sriracha heat.

Sweet Garlic Hot Honey – a savory-sweet choice layered with garlic, honey and a touch of familiar heat.

"Hot Honey fans are passionate, and we wanted to give them more ways to indulge," said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO of Wingstop. "Here's our official apology — we're sorry that choosing your favorite hot honey just got harder. The good news is, at Wingstop, you don't have to choose."

The Hot Honey Trio isn't just about flavor. It's about the experience of finding your favorite, sharing wings with your crew and turning everyday moments into something bigger. The lineup is available now for a limited time at Wingstop locations nationwide and through the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

Kyra Harbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.