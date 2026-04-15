Wingstop Celebrates 4/20 with the Return of the Fan-Favorite Wingstop Hot Box

Fiery Nacho returns, plus 420 flavor trays available at four select restaurants on 4/20*

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is delivering big flavor this 4/20 by bringing back its highly requested Wingstop Hot Box, available starting April 17. Designed to take the holiday to new heights, this limited-time offering is the ultimate solution for when the munchies and late-night cravings hit. Fans can also get in on the celebration with an exclusive, limited-edition collectible dropping at select restaurants.

The Wingstop Hot Box returns for 4/20 with bold Fiery Nacho flavor. Wingstop celebrates 4/20 with a limited-edition collectible flavor tray, with only 420 available at select restaurants.

This year's Wingstop Hot Box features the return of the Fiery Nacho flavor: a spicy, cheesy dry rub. Fans can choose between three tenders or eight wings, sauced and tossed in the Fiery Nacho seasoning and served on a bed of Wingstop's world-famous fries. The meal is topped with a drizzle of housemade ranch and finished with a natural herb seasoning. Each Wingstop Hot Box also includes a 20-ounce drink and a side dip of choice.

"4/20 is a day many of our fans celebrate, rooted in culture and shared moments, making Wingstop the obvious choice," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer of Wingstop. "The Wingstop Hot Box elevates fans' rituals with bold, indulgent and intensely craveable flavor."

Wingstop is bringing back this fan favorite and celebrating 4/20 with an exclusive, limited-edition collectible, made for enjoying the holiday. Only 420 individually numbered and perfectly sized branded flavor trays will be available as a giveaway with the purchase of a Wingstop Hot Box on a first-come, first-served basis on 4/20 via walk-in only – with every order ready in as fast as 10 minutes and loaded with flavor. The collectible will be available at four select restaurants located in Los Angeles, San Jose, New York City and Atlanta.

The Wingstop Hot Box will be available at participating locations nationwide starting Friday, April 17 through Monday, April 20. Fans are encouraged to pass the box and share their Wingstop Hot Box experience on social media. For more information, visit Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

*4/20 only. First come, first served at 4 select locations in CA, GA, & NY. Purchase required. Limit 1 per guest per transaction. Not available online. Addresses include: (1) 1709 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106; (2) 5134 Stevens Creek Blvd., San Jose, CA 95129; (3) 595 Piedmont Ave. NE, Ste. 330, Atlanta, GA 30308; and (4) 935 8th Ave., NY, NY 10019.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.