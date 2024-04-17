Wingstop Elevates 4/20 with a New Strain of T.H.C. (The Hot Chili) Rub

Wingstop recognizes that fans love to celebrate this special day with Wingstop's flavors in hand. The cooked-to-order Wingstop Hot Box will spark up fans' taste buds with their choice of the iconic chicken sandwich, 8-piece classic or boneless wings or 3-piece tenders.

The craveable Wingstop Hot Box comes hand sauced-and-tossed in the new strain of T.H.C. (The Hot Chili) Rub*, combining the fiery zest of chili peppers with a secret blend of herbs and spices, paired with a side of Wingstop's iconic ranch, seasoned fries and a 20 oz drink.

"Our fans count on Wingstop to deliver flavor when cravings hit, and 4/20 is no different," said Melissa Cash, Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer. "This year, we're bringing back the Wingstop Hot Box, with a bold new flavor that elevates any experience during this special day."

The Wingstop Hot Box and T.H.C (The Hot Chili) Rub* flavor can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app, while supplies last.

*T.H.C. (The Hot Chili) Rub contains no cannabis, THC, or cannabis derivatives. See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details. ©2024 WF LLC

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,200 locations worldwide. The Flavor Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion and marked its 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is made of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,214 as of December 30, 2023.

A key to this business success stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification. The Company landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Franchises" list and ranked #16 on "Franchise 500." Wingstop was listed on Technomic's "Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report," QSR Magazine's "2023 QSR 50" and Franchise Time's "40 Smartest-Growing Franchises."

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to join the passionate fanbase. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org. Unless specifically noted otherwise, references to our website addresses or the website addresses of third parties in this press release do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained on such website and should not be considered part of this release.

