Wingstop Makes Ranch the Moment with a Limited-Edition 32 oz. Cup of Ranch

Only 500 available exclusively in New York City and Dallas on National Ranch Day

DALLAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is celebrating National Ranch Day, the most elite of holidays, on March 10 with its boldest tribute yet. Introducing the Big A$$ Ranch Cup*, a first-of-its-kind 32 oz. stainless steel collectible filled with Wingstop's iconic, housemade ranch and created for the fans who prefer their ranch with a side of wings.

Wingstop celebrates National Ranch Day with the Big A$$ Ranch Cup, a 32 oz. stainless steel collectible filled with housemade ranch. The individually numbered Big A$$ Ranch Cup is twice the size of Wingstop’s classic 16 oz. large ranch dip.

At twice the size of Wingstop's classic 16 oz. large ranch dip, each individually numbered Big A$$ Ranch Cup is crafted for the true ranch loyalist. Boldly engineered as a premium limited-edition collectible, the oversized cup makes a declaration: Wingstop's ranch isn't a side, it's designer status. Built for unapologetic, made-to-order full wing dunks and double dipping, it gives fans the freedom to go all in on flavor this National Ranch Day.

"Yes, it's 32 ounces of ranch," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer of Wingstop. "Our fans turned our housemade ranch into a phenomenon, and when the love is this real, subtlety doesn't make sense. For National Ranch Day, there's no better way to celebrate than matching their obsession."

Need a visual? Wingstop's 32 oz. Big A$$ Ranch Cup stacks up to:

Two full pints of your favorite beer

More than twenty standard pizza dipping cups

An entire quart of milk

When ranch is this good, bigger just makes sense. The Big A$$ Ranch Cup will be available through in-store orders and digital carryout orders only at 80 Carmine St., Space B in New York City and 10910 N Central Expy in Dallas on March 10 for $30 per cup.

For more information, visit wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

*FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY. 3/10/2026 only at select locations. See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details. © 2026 WF LLC.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

Kyra Harbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.