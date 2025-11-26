Wingstop Opens 3,000th Restaurant, Showcasing Strength in Development

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) today announced the opening of its 3,000th restaurant globally – a significant milestone as the brand accelerates toward its vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand with more than 10,000 restaurants worldwide.

Wingstop reached this milestone at a record pace, opening nearly 800 restaurants and expanding its global footprint by 50% in just two years. During this time, Wingstop entered six new markets: Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and The Netherlands. Wingstop now operates in 47 U.S. states and 15 countries, and expects to soon open in Thailand, Italy and Ireland as the brand scales toward its bold long-term growth goals.

"With a record pipeline of sold restaurant commitments, Wingstop shows no sign of slowing down," said Wingstop's President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. "We've scaled from 2,000 to 3,000 restaurants in just over two years, with proven runway in our domestic and international businesses. This milestone demonstrates the strength of our brand, the whitespace ahead and the global craving for Wingstop's bold flavor."

Wingstop's development momentum continues to be fueled by industry leading cash-on-cash returns and strong interest from existing franchisees, with more than 70 brand partners expanding their Wingstop footprint in the last quarter alone.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

