Wingstop Sets Fall on Fire with Spicy Marg-Inspired Fiery Lime Flavor

Newest Wingstop Drop is made for friendsgiving tables to game day parties

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While everyone else goes pumpkin and peppermint, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is shaking things up with a bold limited-time flavor inspired by a spicy margarita. Now available nationwide, Fiery Lime* is a crave worthy combination of red chili heat and tangy lime zest that channels the punch of the cocktail classic.

Wingstop introduces new spicy marg-inspired Fiery Lime flavor, now available nationwide.

Forget the dry turkey and egg nog, Wingstop is here with Fiery Lime – made for fans who want something bold, fiery and unexpected. Whether it's friendsgiving, a watch party or the pregame before a night out, Wingstop brings the heat that transforms any gathering into the moment. Fiery Lime reminds fans that Wingstop doesn't follow seasonal rules, it re-writes them.

"Fiery Lime was born from spicy margs that are all the rage, featuring the lime and chili kick that keeps you coming back," said Chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop's Head of Culinary and R&D. "My personal take for the ultimate flavor experience? Order Fiery Lime to be sauced-and-tossed on our classic wings, with a side of ranch, and wash it down with a spicy marg. My friend Alan has a pro tip to use lots of lime and add a side of Fiery Lime sauce to your order and rim your glass to take it to the next level."

Alan Ruesga-Pelayo, Teremana® Tequila's Global Brand Ambassador, agrees that this combo brings the heat. "At Teremana®, we're all about bringing people together over great flavor. Our Reposado is crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and aged to perfection for a smooth, rich finish – and Wingstop's Fiery Lime is the perfect match for our spicy margarita, turning this season up a notch."

An iconic Teremana® Tequila spicy margarita recipe for your crew (serving 8-10) includes:

2 cups Teremana® Reposado

¾ cup lime juice

½ cup agave nectar

2 jalapeňos (sliced & seeded)

A glass rimmed with Wingstop's Fiery Lime flavor

Directions: Muddle jalapeños in a pitcher. Combine Teremana®, lime juice and agave in the pitcher with ice and stir. Strain and pour into Wingstop's Fiery Lime flavor-rimmed rocks glasses over fresh ice. Garnish each glass with jalapeño slices.

Fiery Lime is available now for a limited time at Wingstop locations nationwide and through the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.

** Registered trademark owned by Siete Bucks Spirits LLC.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,900 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.