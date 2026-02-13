JOTO PR Disruptors™ is amplifying Bear Cognition, the operational intelligence leader tackling decision latency, to redefine how enterprises execute faster, integrate smarter, and achieve measurable ROI through its innovative Software with a Service (SwaS®) model.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market saturated with AI hype yet plagued by slow execution, Bear Cognition is redefining how enterprises operate by targeting the silent killer of profitability: decision latency. The operational intelligence leader has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify its mission of replacing stagnant data dashboards with systems that think, reason, and act in real-time.

Bear Cognition addresses the critical gap where work actually happens. By embedding reasoning into the flow of operations, they empower teams to make faster, more accurate decisions without being bogged down by manual processes.

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the data intelligence pioneer because its results-driven philosophy, specifically its proprietary Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® approach of championing companies that deliver outcomes over promises. Unlike traditional vendors selling tools that require massive overhauls, Bear Cognition overlays intelligence directly onto existing infrastructure, eliminating the friction between data and decision-making.

"Organizations are drowning in data but starving for execution," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "Bear Cognition is solving the hidden drag of decision latency that bleeds profit margins dry. While the rest of the industry is selling dashboards that look pretty but change nothing, Bear Cognition is delivering the ability to act. They don't just identify the problem; they automate the solution."

The partnership will leverage JOTO PR's unique Anti-PR® strategy to position Bear Cognition as a leader in operational intelligence. This campaign will emphasize Bear Cognition's human-focused, integration-first approach, which enhances workforce efficiency. It will demonstrate how leaders in logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing can bypass the expensive "rip-and-replace" cycle and achieve measurable ROI within months instead of years.

"We are past the era of buying software and hoping for magic," Helms continued. "The conversation has shifted from simply collecting data to securing the speed of execution. Bear Cognition's model forces accountability back into the equation. They don't just hand over a login; they ensure the outcome. That is the new standard for operational excellence in a high-stakes economy."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Bear Cognition

Bear Cognition delivers human-centric intelligence systems that integrate data, automate processes, and embed reasoning into everyday work. Through its Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, the company helps organizations eliminate decision latency and achieve Organizational Cognition without disrupting existing infrastructure. Bear Cognition turns data into action and action into advantage. Learn more at www.bearcognition.com/

