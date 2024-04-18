Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Multi-Year Resale Partnership with STX

Agreement recognizes both companies' commitment to circularity

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a multi-year partnership as the Official Resale Partner of STX, LLC, a leading sporting goods manufacturer specializing in lacrosse equipment with a history spanning more than five decades.

Through Winmark's network of more than 290 Play It Again Sports franchised locations throughout North America, Winmark and STX will partner together to purchase quality used lacrosse equipment from consumers to advance circularity and extend the life of equipment, while reducing the barrier of entry for new players entering the sport.

"We're excited to partner with an iconic lacrosse brand like STX who shares our commitment to advancing sustainability while growing the game of lacrosse in local communities throughout North America," explained Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark. "We have a long-standing partnership with STX, so taking this to another level as a premier sustainability partner is a natural fit."

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark & Play It Again Sports, STX will be the presenting sponsor of one lacrosse equipment "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year and will jointly promote co-branded sustainability-focused content that will be distributed on all social channels, as well as promoted by Play It Again Sports via local stores, its website, and national PR efforts.

"This game is a gift, and I am excited to know that more people will experience the sport of lacrosse as a result of this partnership," said Justin McDonald, Director of Marketing at STX. "The ability to trade in used equipment at Play It Again Sports provides a clear path for current players to trade up into the latest and greatest gear, and allows new players to find quality used equipment at a reduced price. Our team sees this as a key path to growing the game that we all love."

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 30, 2023, there were 1,319 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 71 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com .

About STX: STX is a global sporting goods leader in the sports of lacrosse and field hockey. With its 1970 introduction of the first synthetic lacrosse head, STX ushered in the "modern era" of what has recently been viewed as the fastest growing team sport. Based in Baltimore, the home of lacrosse, STX has been universally recognized for innovation in product design and development. STX continues to strive for new performance standards in sporting goods equipment at the highest levels of competition. For more information, visit http://www.stx.com.

