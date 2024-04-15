Winn Wise Named Southwire's Chief Commercial Officer

CARROLLTON, Ga., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is pleased to announce that Winn Wise has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 29, 2024.

In line with the company's long-term strategy, its efforts to remain generationally-sustainable and its commitment to best meet the needs of its stakeholders, Wise will lead commercial activities for the company and drive continuous improvement of the customer experience.

Southwire is pleased to announce that Winn Wise has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 29, 2024.

Upon graduating from Auburn University in 1986, Wise joined Southwire as an industrial engineer in the company's Utility Products Plant and later moved into account management, where he gained experience within sales and marketing. Since that time, he has served in leadership roles within Southwire's OEM, Industrial, Commercial and Residential businesses. Most recently, Wise served as Senior Vice President of Southwire's Infrastructure business, where he led sales with a focus on solutions that allow contractors to work safer while being more efficient, competitive and profitable.

As part of this transition, Aaron Asher will assume the title of Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, and will report to Wise as he continues to lead Southwire's distribution operations with a stronger emphasis on customer experience. The company's inside sales for Infrastructure and Electrical Products and Engineered Solutions (EP&ES) and Southwire SPEED™ services teams will now report to Aaron, further supporting Southwire's efforts toward sustaining a premier customer experience.

With this move, Southwire's Electrical Distribution, National Accounts and Strategic Channels, Specialty Distribution, Retail and Canadian teams will continue to report to Wise.

As part of the transition, Juan Hernandez has been named Senior Vice President of Infrastructure. In this role, he will focus on the residential and commercial solutions sold through electrical distribution, retail and specialty channels throughout North America.

For more than seventy years, Southwire has been delivering power to customers throughout the world. A leader in the multi-billion-dollar North American market, the company is enhancing its proven legacy and trusted reputation by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth. Through its ongoing investment in customer experience, the company expects to further strengthen its commitment to better serve its customers.

QUOTES:

NORMAN ADKINS – Chief Operating Officer

"I'm thrilled for Winn as he takes on this new role. His strong leadership exemplifies our continued efforts to improve the way we interact with our customers. As we grow, our focus on delivering on our promises and connecting with our customers will only strengthen, and this move will further position us to offer the best experience possible to those we serve."

WINN WISE – EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

"I am honored to take on this new role and am excited about the opportunities ahead for our team. We want to continually make Southwire easier to do business with. The moves we're making as a company all center around improving the customer experience and are positioning us for long-term, ongoing success."

AARON ASHER – SVP, Customer Experience

"Our goal is to provide a world class experience for our customers. We have worked incredibly hard and delivered on great improvements over the last year, which are reflective both in our metrics and the relationships we have with those we serve. I believe this new positioning of our team with Winn's leadership will allow us to take these efforts to the next level, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead."

JUAN HERNANDEZ – SVP, Infrastructure

"I look forward to leading and connecting the product management, pricing and applications engineering functions within Southwire's Infrastructure business. The solutions we create within this group are vital to our continued success as a company. I'm energized and ready to connect the work of this team to our overall ambitions for the organization."

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2024 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire