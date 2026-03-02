Winncom Technologies Announces 0% APR Financing Program to help Service Providers Expand and Upgrade their Networks to stay Competitive

SOLON, Ohio, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winncom Technologies announces its 0% APR Financing Program, designed specifically for service providers that applied for BEAD funding and were not awarded, or chose not to apply, but remain committed to staying competitive in their markets. The industry is entering a decisive phase. As BEAD-funded networks move toward construction and activation, the window to secure customers before subsidized competitors arrive is quickly narrowing. Once those networks begin activating subscribers, acquisition costs increase, conversions slow, and converting customers becomes significantly more difficult. Providers that act now can expand coverage areas, upgrade existing infrastructure, and establish a strong local presence while competitors are still waiting.

The program combines strategic consultation, engineering expertise, coordinated multi-vendor procurement, and 0% APR financing for 24 months into a single framework designed to move projects forward immediately. Winncom works side by side with operators to identify priority expansion areas, build sound business cases, and design high-performance fixed wireless and fiber networks while aligning materials and logistics for rapid rollout. "The first provider that can deliver high-quality capacity at a reasonable price will keep the customer," said Aaron Savy, VP of Sales and Business Development at Winncom Technologies. The window to secure those customers is narrow, and providers need to act now. Our role is to help operators move before the market shifts by giving them both the plan and the financial flexibility to execute."

Visit Winncom Technologies this week at ISPAmerica 2026 to learn more about all financing options available.

Financing provided by LEAF Commercial Capital

Media Contact:

Winncom Technologies Marketing

[email protected] / (440) 498-9510

SOURCE Winncom Technologies, Corp