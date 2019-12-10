Winners Announced for the 14th Annual Turnaround Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the winners of the 14th Annual Turnaround Awards in each of the categories of Restructuring of the Year, Transaction of the Year, Refinancing of the Year, Sector Deal of the Year, Firm of the Year, Turnaround Product/Service of the Year and Professional of the Year. The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, FL.

"These award winners are representative of those that reached the pinnacle of the distressed investing, bankruptcy and reorganization industry for 2019. They earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "In an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

The nominations, representing over 240 participating companies, were judged by an independent panel of industry experts. Click Here to view the judges.

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2020 Distressed Investing Summit. The Summit will take place on March 17/18 and will feature 250 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by a faculty of restructuring industry stalwarts and business media experts. The Palm Beach's exclusive Colony Hotel will be home to the One-on-One Meetings, Opening Night Reception, Symposium, Awards Celebration, and our infamous Closing Party. For an event profile CLICK HERE.

For a detailed list of the Award Winners for the 14th Annual Turnaround Awards please CLICK HERE.

For more information, please visit www.maadvisor.com or contact The M&A Advisor at 718-997-7900.

