Winners Announced for Third Annual Consumers Choice Award by PissedConsumer.com

Online consumer advocacy and review website, PissedConsumer.com , released its third annual Consumers Choice Award results. The award recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional customer satisfaction and engagement.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PissedConsumer.com announced the winners of its third annual Consumers Choice Award , highlighting 30 companies that excelled in offering customer satisfaction over the past year. The company released a report sharing this year's winners as well as insights and trends in customer service and satisfaction.

"Achieving a high star rating on PissedConsumer is a remarkable accomplishment for any business," said Michael Podolsky, CEO of PissedConsumer.com. "Our Consumers Choice Award highlights companies that excel not only when things go right, but also when faced with challenges. The winners stand out for their genuine commitment to resolutions and building trust with customers."

Achieving a high star rating on PissedConsumer is a remarkable accomplishment for any business Post this

Key trends and messages:

The following trends were observed based on the results of post-call consumer surveys:

Overall customer satisfaction ratings after customer service calls declined from 69 to 65.





Positive experience scores (the proportion of consumers who had positive experiences with a company, its product, service, or customer support team) increased from 60 to 71.





Customer expectations may be changing, at least in part as a result of automation and AI use in customer support. This means high customer service ratings are harder to earn.





Trust from consumers isn't just about scores. Experience matters more. Trust often comes from the resolution process after a problem arises rather than the moment of purchase. That means responsive complaint handling is essential for companies looking to build consumer trust.





When it comes to customer service, the current market values responsiveness, effective complaint resolutions, transparency, and systemic, actionable responses to customer feedback.

Businesses can be nominated for the PissedConsumer Consumers Choice Award if they meet the following criteria:

They must have received PissedConsumer.com reviews within the last year.





The business must have improved or maintained their high star rating for the reporting period.





A company must have achieved an increase to their overall rating in the reporting period.

Winners were chosen based on a variety of factors, including the quantity and content of reviews, the company's star rating and changes over the past year, company responsiveness, and each company's commitment to addressing customer concerns.

To preserve the award's integrity, PissedConsumer combines human and AI moderation processes to prevent manipulation of star ratings that could affect award eligibility.

"Now in its third year, the Consumers Choice Award reflects broader changes to the PissedConsumer platform," said Podolsky. "It's evolving from a review platform toward insight-driven customer experience analysis focused on CX patterns, service quality signals, and resolution efficiency. The awards demonstrate changes in customer satisfaction patterns over time as well as how companies improve their engagement with customer feedback year-over-year."

For a list of the 30 winners, or to download the 2026 Consumers Choice Award Report by PissedConsumer.com, please visit: https://www.pissedconsumer.com/reports/Consumers_Choice_Award_2026_Report.pdf

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is an online review and consumer advocacy platform where more than 28 million registered and verified users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, consumers can research over 244,000 companies, products, and services across 160 categories before making purchasing decisions, or contact companies directly by phone or message. PissedConsumer.com also provides review management services, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations. The company is led by CEO and co-founder Michael Podolsky, an entrepreneur and recognized industry thought leader.

For more information about the 2026 PissedConsumer.com Consumers Choice Award, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/for-business/consumers-choice-award.html or contact Joanna Clark-Simpson at [email protected].

Contact:

Joanna Clark-Simpson, Media Relations

Consumer Opinion LLC

1930 Village Center Circle #3-6853

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.PissedConsumer.com

SOURCE PissedConsumer.com