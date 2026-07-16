Winners in 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Announced

Global awards program evaluates over 1,000 nominations across 38 nations and territories to recognize the world's best places to work, HR teams, and professionals. Top winners include Turkiye Sigorta, Bank of America, and Tata Consultancy Services, with celebrations scheduled for Paris in October.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 2026 (11th annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers were announced today. The awards recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners have been announced in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 38 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. Furthermore, Stevie Award placements in the 42 Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of judging professionals and more than 178,000 votes of the general public.

Two Grand ("best of show") trophy winners in the competition will be announced during the week of July 20. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on Wednesday, October 28 at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse Hotel in Paris, France. The ceremony will be live-streamed. Tickets are now on sale.

Top Award-Winning Organizations

Among the organizations with five or more Stevie wins are:

24 Wins: Turkiye Sigorta (Türkiye)

21 Wins: Bank of America (USA)

18 Wins: Tata Consultancy Services (Canada, India, and USA)

15 Wins: SunExpress Airlines, Türkiye

11-13 Wins: DHL Global Forwarding, Germany (12); IBM, Bulgaria and USA (11)

8-9 Wins: Saman Bank, Iran (9); Bank Indonesia, Indonesia (8); Fiba Group, Türkiye (8); GCash (Mynt, Inc.), Philippines (8); STM, Türkiye (8)

6-7 Wins: LTM Limited, India (7); Maya Philippines, Inc., Philippines (7); Cathay United Bank, Taiwan and Singapore (6); HALKBANK, Türkiye (6); Hayat Kimya, Türkiye (6); Limak Cement, Türkiye (6); PLDT and Smart, Philippines (6); QNB Turkiye, Türkiye (6); Turkcell, Türkiye (6)

5 Wins: Access Offshoring, Australia (5); Doğuş Holding, Türkiye (5); Garanti BBVA, Türkiye; (5); Koç University, Türkiye (5); Ooredoo, Algeria, Maldives, and Qatar (5); ROKETSAN, Türkiye (5)

For a full list of winners by category, visit https://HR.stevieawards.com.

2026 Award Categories

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Category groups include:

AI Achievement Categories (New for 2026)

Curated Training Platform of the Year

Employer of the Year

HR Achievement, Individual, and Team Categories

Solutions & Implementations, and Solution Provider Categories

Training Programs or Media, and Thought Leadership Categories

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from individuals and organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE Stevie Awards