Winners of the 2020 Successful Hands Grant Program™ Announced

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, and Performance Health, a world leader in providing rehabilitation, recovery, and sports medicine products and solutions, today announced the winners of the 2020 Successful Hands Grant Program™.

The program supports professional massage therapy students by awarding eight $1,000 educational grants. Additionally, each winner receives a free membership from the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA). AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, students, and schools. In addition, each winner's school receives a $500 grant package.

The 2020 grant recipients are:

Sara Blackburn, Lourdes Institute of Wholistic Studies, Camden, New Jersey

Carolyn DeVine, Spa Tech Institute, Westbrook, Maine

Marisol Meyer, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Marcel Machado, Hawaii Healing Arts College, Kailua, Hawaii

Lauren Price, Center for Massage, Asheville, North Carolina

Cori Kresge, Pacific College of Health and Science, New York, New York

Cynthia Morrison, Cincinnati School of Medical Massage, Cincinnati, Ohio

Eleanor Rutledge, Lexington Healing Arts Academy, Lexington, Kentucky

"Massage Envy's purpose is to help people feel their best," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy chief executive officer. "Through these grants the brand is able to help show appreciation for these incredibly inspiring and deserving therapists who want to help others on their wellness journeys."

"It was a privilege to partner with Massage Envy again on this well-regarded student program," stated Francis Dirksmeier, CEO, Performance Health. "Since its inception seven years ago, this grant program has awarded over $50,000 to massage therapy students and their schools. Thank you to the students who participated in this year's program. We appreciate their determination to make a difference in the world."

Applicants were asked to complete a 200-word essay about "What is your motivation for becoming a massage therapist." In the essays, each grant winner described the amazing role that massage has played in their lives. As an example, one said, "…I want to be the person who can give someone their life back. I believe, through massage, I can help people to heal emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually…"

Another said, "…My goal is simple, to offer touch in times of need and to hold a space to listen. To those who are seeking strength, rhythm and grace in their bodies, I can offer them the warm touch my mother showed me and continue this cycle of healing in honor of her life and all the loving gifts she offered with her hands."

The following leaders served as judges for the competition:

Darren Buford, Editor-in-Chief, Massage & Bodywork

Mae Manacap-Johnson, Content Marketing Editor for TheGospelofBeauty.Org

Karen Menehan, Editor in Chief–Print & Digital, MASSAGE Magazine

Douglas Nelson, President, Massage Therapy Foundation

To learn more about a career at a Massage Envy franchised location, please visit Massage Envy's career page at https://jobs.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About Performance Health

Performance Health is a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation and sports medicine markets. The company's products are sold to leading healthcare facilities and practitioners such as physical therapists, athletic trainers, and chiropractors, as well as direct to consumers. Its market-leading brands, which are sold in over 100 countries, include Biofreeze®, TheraBand®, TheraPearl®, Cramer®, Sammons Preston®, and Rolyan®. Performance Health is headquartered in the greater Chicago, Illinois area, with significant operations both in the US and internationally.

