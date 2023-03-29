Winners of the 2022 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art Announced
Mar 29, 2023, 08:44 ET
PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce the 12 winners of the 2022 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art. The awards program was founded in 1978 with the goal of honoring the best in architecture, liturgical design, and art for religious spaces. The 2022 awards recognized excellence in the creation and restoration of religious spaces and religious art, and achievement in the use of religious spaces for civic engagement.
A total of 52 entries were received for the 2022 Awards program from five countries. Winners were selected by a panel of jurors: Douglas Hanson FAIA (jury chair), Robin Whitehurst FAIA, Emily Sottile, The Rev. W. Joseph Mann, and Rabbi Jack Zanerhaft, under the guidance of Michael J. Crosbie FAIA.
"While the 2022 Faith & Form awardees represented a wide range of project types and were geographically diverse, the investment in design excellence of each one positively influenced the community they served," says Douglas Hanson FAIA, jury chair for the awards.
The 2022 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art:
Religious Architecture / New Facilities Honor Award
Church and Parish Center Santa Maria Assumpta
Tarragona, Spain
Daniel Gimeno and Miguel Guitart, Gimeno Guitart
Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award
The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
Alexandria, VA
Cunningham Quill Architects PLLC
Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award
Samuel J. Cadden Chapel – Clemson University
Clemson, SC
BOUDREAUX
Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award
Countryside Community Church
Omaha, NE
HGA & Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Religious Architecture / Restoration Honor Award
St. Joan of Arc Chapel
Milwaukee, WI
The Kubala Washatko Architects
Religious Architecture / Restoration Award
Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul
Providence, RI
DBVW Architects, Inc.
Religious Arts Award
Baptistry Pool – Christ Our Hope Catholic Church
Seattle, WA
Stephen Lee, Stephen Lee Architects
Religious Arts Award
Stations of the Cross
Sioux Falls, SD
Scott Parsons
Religious Arts Award
The Inclusive Icons of The Church of St. Francis Xavier
New York, NY
Patricia Brintle
Unbuilt Work Award
Don Mills Jamatkhana and Ismaili Community Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
architects—Alliance
Student Work Award
Chapel in Mental Hospital Complex
Pruszków, Mazowieckie, Poland
Zofia Jemioło
Faith Community Civic Engagement / Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Other Creative Collaborations Award
Sukkah Village 2021
Princeton, NJ
Joshua Zinder Architecture + Design, LLC
Winning projects will be recognized June 8, 2023, at the International Religious Art & Architecture Awards Program and Reception at the 2023 AIA Conference on Architecture. Additional information about the winning projects, including photos, drawings, and jury comments can be found at sacredplaces.org/info/faith-form-awards/2022-faith-form-awards.
Submissions for the 2023 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art will be accepted from July 3 to October 6, 2023 at faithandformawards.com.
