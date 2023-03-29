Winners of the 2022 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art Announced

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce the 12 winners of the 2022 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art. The awards program was founded in 1978 with the goal of honoring the best in architecture, liturgical design, and art for religious spaces. The 2022 awards recognized excellence in the creation and restoration of religious spaces and religious art, and achievement in the use of religious spaces for civic engagement.

The restored Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, RI. The newly built Samuel J. Cadden Chapel at Clemson University in Clemson, SC.

A total of 52 entries were received for the 2022 Awards program from five countries. Winners were selected by a panel of jurors: Douglas Hanson FAIA (jury chair), Robin Whitehurst FAIA, Emily Sottile, The Rev. W. Joseph Mann, and Rabbi Jack Zanerhaft, under the guidance of Michael J. Crosbie FAIA.

"While the 2022 Faith & Form awardees represented a wide range of project types and were geographically diverse, the investment in design excellence of each one positively influenced the community they served," says Douglas Hanson FAIA, jury chair for the awards.

The 2022 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art:

Religious Architecture / New Facilities Honor Award

Church and Parish Center Santa Maria Assumpta

Tarragona, Spain

Daniel Gimeno and Miguel Guitart, Gimeno Guitart

Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award

The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

Alexandria, VA

Cunningham Quill Architects PLLC

Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award

Samuel J. Cadden Chapel – Clemson University

Clemson, SC

BOUDREAUX

Religious Architecture / New Facilities Award

Countryside Community Church

Omaha, NE

HGA & Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

Religious Architecture / Restoration Honor Award

St. Joan of Arc Chapel

Milwaukee, WI

The Kubala Washatko Architects

Religious Architecture / Restoration Award

Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul

Providence, RI

DBVW Architects, Inc.

Religious Arts Award

Baptistry Pool – Christ Our Hope Catholic Church

Seattle, WA

Stephen Lee, Stephen Lee Architects

Religious Arts Award

Stations of the Cross

Sioux Falls, SD

Scott Parsons

Religious Arts Award

The Inclusive Icons of The Church of St. Francis Xavier

New York, NY

Patricia Brintle

Unbuilt Work Award

Don Mills Jamatkhana and Ismaili Community Centre

Toronto, ON, Canada

architects—Alliance

Student Work Award

Chapel in Mental Hospital Complex

Pruszków, Mazowieckie, Poland

Zofia Jemioło

Faith Community Civic Engagement / Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Other Creative Collaborations Award

Sukkah Village 2021

Princeton, NJ

Joshua Zinder Architecture + Design, LLC

Winning projects will be recognized June 8, 2023, at the International Religious Art & Architecture Awards Program and Reception at the 2023 AIA Conference on Architecture. Additional information about the winning projects, including photos, drawings, and jury comments can be found at sacredplaces.org/info/faith-form-awards/2022-faith-form-awards.

Submissions for the 2023 Faith & Form International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art will be accepted from July 3 to October 6, 2023 at faithandformawards.com.

Contact: Emilie Haertsch, [email protected], 215-567-3234, x22

