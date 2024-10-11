Winners of the 2024 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson at New York City Event

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch," served as the master of ceremonies for the show, which also included a moment of silence for all the journalists who are currently detained, imprisoned or have been lost in the line of duty. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition categories were presented by journalists from ABC News, Bloomberg News, CBS News, CNBC, NBC News, NYSE TV and Yahoo Finance. Announcements of category finalists were voiced by Frank Mottek, host of "Mottek on Money" on KABC-AM.

2024 Competition Winners

The following is a list of the journalists and media outlets that received 2024 Loeb Awards in the 12 competition categories:

AUDIO CATEGORY

"Spellcaster" – Bloomberg News and Wondery

Hannah Miller, Annie Massa, Max Chafkin, Chris Seigel, Russell Finch, Rachel B. Doyle, Mark Milian and Jeff Grocott

BEAT REPORTING CATEGORY (tie)

"The Musk Industrial Complex" – Reuters

Marisa Taylor, Steve Stecklow, Norihiko Shirouzu, Hyunjoo Jin, Rachael Levy, Kevin Krolicki, Waylon Cunningham, Koh Gui Qing and Marie Mannes

"The Dark Side of Meta's Algorithms" – The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz and Katherine Blunt

BREAKING NEWS CATEGORY

"The Collapse of Credit Suisse" – Financial Times

Arash Massoudi, Stephen Morris, Laura Noonan, James Fontanella-Khan and Owen Walker

COMMENTARY CATEGORY

"How to Revive America's Comatose Downtowns" – The Washington Post

Heather Long and Sergio Peçanha

EXPLANATORY CATEGORY

"Bad Medicine" – Bloomberg News

Kendall Taggart, Priyanka Pulla, Peter Robison, Zachary Mider, Anna Edney, Riley Griffin, Swati Gupta and Modou Joof

FEATURE CATEGORY

"American Icon" – The Washington Post

Staff of The Washington Post

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY

"Alone and Exploited" – The New York Times

Hannah Dreier

INVESTIGATIVE CATEGORY

"Denied by AI: Consequences for Sick and Vulnerable Americans" – STAT

Casey Ross and Bob Herman

LOCAL CATEGORY

"Milwaukee's Hidden Landlords" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Cary Spivak, Genevieve Redsten, Daphne Chen and Princess Safiya Byers

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING CATEGORY

"Uncovered" – ProPublica and The Capitol Forum

David Armstrong, Patrick Rucker, Maya Miller, Robin Fields, T. Christian Miller and Ash Ngu

VIDEO CATEGORY

"Sold Out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket" – Vice and Tubi

Pieter Colpaert, Nicholas Fraccaro, Maral Usefi, Beverly Chase, Stacey Sommer, Jason Koebler, Jeb Banegas, Chris Herde and Khadija Abuyousif

VISUAL STORYTELLING CATEGORY

"Elon Musk's Unmatched Power in the Stars" – The New York Times

Adam Satariano, Scott Reinhard, Cade Metz, Sheera Frenkel and Malika Khurana

The Loeb Awards final judges also chose to bestow an honorable mention in the Feature category for "Inside an OnlyFans Empire: Sex, Influence and the New American Dream" by Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.

The board of trustees of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson wish to thank all who contributed to the success of the 2024 Loeb Awards:

Platinum Sponsor: Bloomberg

Gold Sponsor: The New York Times, Reuters and The Washington Post

Silver Sponsors: CNBC, Financial Times, Gannett, The Information, STAT and The Wall Street Journal

Show Production Partner: Impact Arts Events Group

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921 in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is a world-renowned learning and research institution. As part of the nation's No. 1 public university, its mission is to advance management thinking and prepare transformative leaders to make positive business and societal impact. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation's most diverse and dynamic cities and the creative capital of the world, UCLA Anderson places more MBAs on the West Coast than any other business school, and its graduates also bring an innovative and inclusive West Coast sensibility to leading organizations across the U.S. and the world. Each year, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics and doctoral programs educate more than 2,000 students, while the Executive Education program trains an additional 1,800 professionals. This next generation of transformative leaders will help shape the future of both business and society.

