Winners of the American Liver Foundation 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition Announced

Categories cover six areas of liver disease

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners from the American Liver Foundation's 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition were announced today. This competition showcases posters and a brief video created by early career healthcare professionals from across the country on six areas of liver educational focus: disparities in liver disease, fatty liver disease, liver cancer, liver transplantation, pediatric liver disease, and rare liver disease. Competitors are tasked with translating complicated medical information into a poster and video which can be easily understood by patients or the public.

"Helping patients, families, caregivers and the public better understand liver disease is no easy task," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Getting a diagnosis of liver disease can be very scary and it's so important to have the most up-to-date information available in a format that a lay audience can understand. That's why this poster competition is so important, and we are grateful to all the participants and congratulate this year's winners."

The 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition category winners are:

Tanisha Ronnie , MD, Loyola University Medical Center for her presentation on liver disparities. Dr. Ronnie was mentored by Jonah Rubin , MD, Loyola University Medical Center.

, MD, Medical Center for her presentation on liver disparities. Dr. Ronnie was mentored by , MD, Medical Center. Sachiko Oshima , MD, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC for her poster on liver transplantation, Dr. Oshima was mentored by Kara Wegerman, MD, Duke University .

, MD, School of Medicine, for her poster on liver transplantation, Dr. Oshima was mentored by Kara Wegerman, MD, . Cindy Jiang , MD, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, Department of Pediatrics for her poster on pediatric liver disease. Dr. Jiang was mentored by Swati Antala , MD, Mount Sinai.

, MD, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, Department of Pediatrics for her poster on pediatric liver disease. Dr. Jiang was mentored by , MD, Mount Sinai. Danny Kwon, MD, Loyola University Medical Center, for his poster on rare liver disease. Dr. Kwon was mentored by Jonah Rubin , MD, Loyola University Medical Center.

Medical Center, for his poster on rare liver disease. Dr. Kwon was mentored by , MD, Medical Center. A team from Case Western Reserve University /Metrohealth for their submission on liver cancer. The team included Benjamin Liu , MD, Samantha Mathialagan , MD, Linda He , MD and Cindy Hsin-Ti, MD and they were mentored by Kamran Qureshi , MD, St. Louis University .

/Metrohealth for their submission on liver cancer. The team included , MD, , MD, , MD and Cindy Hsin-Ti, MD and they were mentored by , MD, . A team from Houston Methodist won for their poster on fatty liver disease, The team included Sneha Ajit , MD and Rajdeepsingh Waghela, MD and they were mentored by Sudha Kodali , MD, Houston Methodist.

In addition to the category winners, Sachiko Oshima, MD, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC received the People's Choice Award for her poster on liver transplantation, Hep C NAT+ Liver Allografts: Shorter Wait, Similar Outcomes. The People's Choice Award is determined through voting by the public.

Senior liver experts guided the competitors throughout the poster/video creation process and posters were reviewed and scored by a formal panel of judges comprised of ALF National Medical Advisors, patients, caregivers and volunteers.

"American Liver Foundation's Liver Health Poster Competition is an excellent opportunity to showcase early career healthcare professionals all while providing mentorship from senior liver health experts," said Sudha Kodali, MD, MSPH, transplant hepatologist and medical director of the liver cancer program at Houston Methodist Hospital. "What I particularly love about this initiative is that the competition charges healthcare professionals with explaining complicated science and translating it for a lay audience—a skill that will be necessary throughout their medical careers. The residents and fellows that I have worked with for this competition thoroughly enjoy the entire process and I really appreciate ALF leading this very important initiative to help empower patients." Dr. Kodali has served as a Poster Competition mentor since 2021.

"When I was informed that I needed a transplant, I was overwhelmed," said Evelyn Rivera of New Mexico, a liver transplant patient and judge for the 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition. "Having educational materials that convey complex information in a way that is easy to understand would have been very helpful. This competition is important because it enables future professionals to communicate to patients with empathy."

To learn more about the 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition or view all the submissions, visit: alfevents.org/poster-competition. If you are a medical professional looking to become involved with American Liver Foundation, please visit liverfoundation.org/medical-professionals

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

SOURCE American Liver Foundation