Winners of The Cannata Report's Frank Awards Announced at 35th Anniversary Gala Virtual Premiere

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America and Ricoh USA came away with three Frank Awards each at the virtual gala featured on The Cannata Report's YouTube channel. The complete list of Frank Award winners include:

Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best-in-Class Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best A4 MFP Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America

Best Production Print Manufacturer: Ricoh USA

Best Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA

Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services

Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI for PaperCut

Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider: DocuWare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ricoh

Best IT Services Provider: ConnectWise

Best Technical Service Provider: Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best Female Executive: Laura Blackmer , Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. , Inc.

, Konica Minolta Business Solutions , Inc. Best Male Executive: Mike Marusic , Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

The winners were announced by dealer principals and executives from leading office technology dealerships throughout the country. In addition, New York Giants Super Bowl Champion XLII Shaun O'Hara appears on behalf of Hackensack Meridian Health and its Circle of Compassion program.

"COVID-19 prevented us from hosting our gala in person, but we were thrilled to announce the Frank Award winners via video this year and share the news with so many more people across the industry. The new format also allowed us to include dealer principals and next-generation leaders around the country as presenters and mix it up with a few surprise guests," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, who hosted the awards, alongside Frank G. Cannata, founder and editor-at-large, and Scott Cullen, editor-in-chief. "What's especially meaningful for us is the money we have raised for the Circle of Compassion. Throughout our gala's history, we've raised funds for charity through traditional ticket sales, so we are overwhelmed by generous donations from loyal partners and friends across all segments of the imaging industry."

"I am so grateful for the long time support of CJ and Frank Cannata through The Cannata Report and for choosing Hackensack Meridian Health's Circle of Compassion as the recipients of their virtual gala proceeds," said Helen A. Cunning, senior vice president, network development, foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health. "The spread of COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on our health care heroes. They were at the forefront of the pandemic, providing exceptional care to our patients and keeping our communities safe while experiencing their own personal challenges. The Circle of Compassion was created to financially assist our team members during an unprecedented time. We are filled with appreciation and thank The Cannata Report for thinking of our very own during a time in which COVID-19 has affected us all."

The Cannata Report initiated a fundraising effort for the Circle of Compassion through a #BusinessAsUnusual T-shirt promotion on its social media channels earlier this year with a $10,000 donation. The success of that fundraising effort prompted The Cannata Report to continue to raise funds for the program through the virtual gala. To date, The Cannata Report has raised $1.1 million through donations and matching funds for Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and has raised over $2.7 million for charities nationwide.

The Cannata Report also announced Keith Allison, president and CEO of Systel Business Equipment as the recipient of its Humanitarian Award. Allison is featured in the gala video accepting his award from CJ Cannata and Frank G. Cannata.

Frank Award winners are determined by the independent dealer community via The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey sponsored by TIAA Bank. Also appearing in the gala video is Bob Goldberg, the Business Technology Association's general counsel who serves as emcee.

The Cannata Report will publish a special edition of its monthly magazine to showcase the Frank Award winners later this year. It will feature 35-word acceptance speeches in honor of the gala's 35th year and photographs spotlighting delivery of the Frank Award trophies to winners.

Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.

SOURCE The Cannata Report

Related Links

http://thecannatareport.com

