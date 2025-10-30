Winnow Named Industry Innovation Finalist at ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, the award-winning compliance solutions provider, announces that it has been named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for Industry Disruption and Innovation in the Compliance or Law Firms category. Now in its fifth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals.

Winnow provides customers with highly tailored state and federal law compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. It covers a broad range of laws and regulations applicable to mortgage, auto financing, banking, credit cards, consumer financing, commercial lending, and privacy. Winnow AI provides rapid answers to basic legal questions by utilizing the attorney-reviewed content already present in Winnow.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award from ThinkAdvisor," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation around compliance technologies and strengthens our resolve to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In addition to this latest honor, Winnow is nominated in six categories at the Banking Tech Awards 2025, which will announce winners on December 3, 2025, in London, UK. The company also took home "Top Emerging Fintech Company" at the 2025 Finovate Awards, and "Tech Team of the Year" at the Banking Tech Awards USA 2025.

By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards program inspires the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity, and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine the 2025 winners, who will be recognized during an awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 4, 2025.

"The 2025 Luminaries Awards shine a spotlight on how excellence is being reimagined in financial services," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists stand out not only for their leadership and innovation but also for their dedication to creating lasting, positive impact across both their communities and the industry. Their work illustrates the ever-evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to spotlight their achievements as powerful examples of what's possible."

Winnow Solutions, LLC, is the developer of Winnow®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate, topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 90,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

ThinkAdvisor (ThinkAdvisor.com) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

