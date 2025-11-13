Winnow Named to ESGFinTech100 List for 2025

Recognition highlights Winnow's leadership in regulatory intelligence and compliance innovation.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow , the award-winning regulatory compliance management platform, announced it has been named to the 2025 ESGFinTech100 , an annual list that recognizes the world's most innovative technology providers helping financial institutions meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

Winnow named to 2025 ESGFintech100 list

Now in its fourth year, the ESGFinTech100 highlights the companies transforming sustainable finance through technology. This year's list arrives at a pivotal moment: sustainability has become a defining priority in global finance, and firms face unprecedented pressure from regulators, investors, and consumers to strengthen their ESG commitments and enhance transparency. Despite shifting political landscapes in some jurisdictions, ESG remains firmly embedded in the global financial ecosystem and continues to shape corporate strategy and regulatory expectations.

Developed by FinTech Global , the ESGFinTech100 list serves as a guide for industry stakeholders seeking to identify the tools shaping ESG transformation. More than 600 companies were evaluated by a panel of analysts and industry leaders, with selections based on each firm's ability to address critical ESG challenges and deliver measurable, sustainable impact.

"We're incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 ESGFinTech100," said Chris Hilliard, CEO at Winnow. "As ESG regulations accelerate, financial institutions need clarity, accuracy, and automation to keep pace. Winnow is committed to empowering our customers with the regulatory intelligence they need to build sustainable, compliant, and resilient operations."

The complete 2025 ESGFinTech100 list is available at www.ESGFinTech100.com , where visitors can also download detailed profiles of all included companies.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 90,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals.

Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its Winnow AI technology provides lightning-fast answers to common legal questions, leveraging attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. In 2025, Winnow was awarded Top Emerging Fintech Company at the Finovate Awards and Tech Team of the Year at The Banking Tech Awards USA.

Media Contact:

Barton Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC