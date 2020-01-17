WinPure Scoops 4 Awards in G2's Winter 2020 Ratings

NEW YORK and READING, England, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WinPure, a global data quality software leader, today announced that its WinPure Clean & Match Software pocketed four awards and is also ranked as the highest rated Data Quality Software on G2 for 2020. The product was recognized based upon its high scores in customer satisfaction and market presence. Additional factors that are considered in the rankings include market share, vendor size and social impact.

The news of this achievement comes after WinPure's Clean & Match software was ranked as high performer in G2's summer 2019 reports. High performers are those products that receive exceptionally favourable reviews from their users and are on their way to achieving significant market share and scale.

Highest Rated Data Quality Tool

Fastest implementation Winter 2020

Best Established ROI Winter 2020

High Performer Winter 2020

Easiest to Use Winter 2020

"These user-based rankings mean a great deal because they reflect actual customers' experience with our software," said David Leivesley, CEO and founder of WinPure. "We are 100% committed to our users and to see this outcome from our energy and investment is extremely rewarding."

WinPure Clean & Match is a code-free data profiling, cleansing, matching and deduplication tool rolled into one powerful suite, designed for small, midsized and large businesses. It helps users increase customer and contact data quality by cleaning mailing lists, databases, spreadsheets and CRM's. It features a world-class visual interface for ease of use whilst delivering unparalleled speed and accuracy.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Also, more than 3 million buyers platform read the platform each month. This makes G2 the leading platform for finding software and the obvious choice when you want to better your buying decisions.

About WinPure

WinPure, headquartered in Reading, UK, with offices in New York, USA, is a data quality and data cleansing company dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes to improve the quality of their information through affordable, innovative and easy to use tools. WinPure products are relied upon by thousands of international companies, non-profit & government agencies, educational organizations and individuals in over 50 countries around the world.

