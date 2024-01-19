WinStar Global M&A Forecast 2024

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and LONDON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WinStar, the dedicated research arm of Winchester Capital, has released its 2024 Insight, calling for a recovery in global M&A markets beginning in the United States with the tide turning in the UK and the European Union later in the year. "The inflation storm with the thunder of high-interest rates which resulted in depressed merger and acquisition activity will soon pass," commented Ceasar N. Anquillare, JP, Co-Founder and Chairman of Winchester Capital and WinStar. "The difference between the US and Europe is that we have sustained a return to pre-COVID levels in capital markets while Europe may take a little longer. Potential lower financing costs in 2024 will strengthen merger & acquisition activity and give buoyancy to the market."

According to the WinStar Insight, M&A globally decreased 22.6% in value from $4.07tr in 2022 to $3.15tr in 2023, with a further decline in volume of 11.6% to 88,219 transactions globally. "The M&A market was adversely impacted by sharp interest rate hikes to curb inflation, amplified through ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and Israel. Dr. David Bowen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of WinStar, commented, "Despite interest rate risk and political turmoil, the S&P 500 closed the year at a near-record high of 4,769.83 and demonstrated the true resiliency in the underlying US economy."

WinStar is forecasting:

A rebound of 27% in global M&A for 2024 in the key geographical markets of North America , Asia and Europe .

, and . Certain industries are also targeted for quicker recovery, particularly technology, healthcare and industrials.

Growth in U.S. capital markets is forecasted to increase between 8-12% in 2024.

Further growth in private equity Capital fundraising above the $555 billion raised in 2023 and record dry powder in private equity houses of $2.5 trillion , which WinStar believes to be the hallmarks of a recovery year.

WinStar is the dedicated research arm of Winchester Capital located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University. WinStar provides globally focused research and strategic advisory services to family offices, private equity funds, and multinational corporations.

Website: https://winstarcap.com/

Insight: https://winstarcap.com/dl/WinStar-JAN2024-Forecast-&-Trends.pdf

