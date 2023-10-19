WINT joins global ESG Impact innovation program to deliver AI-based water sustainability solutions to the real asset industry

News provided by

WINT

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The program connects leaders and decision-makers throughout the real asset sector with the premier AI & IoT-powered water management solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and industrial applications, has been selected for the coveted ESG Impact innovation program for 2023. ESG Impact is run by RealTechX, the programs arm of leading real asset technology investor, Taronga Ventures. The program supports technology and innovation solutions addressing critical environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities in the real asset industry.

The ESG Impact innovation program in 2023 supports 12 emerging global technology solutions to achieve sustained growth through deep partner collaboration, mentoring, and investment opportunities.

"Water conservation, particularly the identification and control of water leaks has been a massive issue for construction and the ongoing operations of assets. Through ESG Impact, we're proud to connect our partners with WINT's proven solution so they can meet their substantial commitments to mitigate negative impacts and create additional value," said Dwayne Kaan, Program Manager at Taronga Ventures.

WINT is one of 12 global innovation companies chosen from more than 300 applicants to participate in the innovation program. Participating companies work with the program's global corporate partners, including CBRE and Ivanhoé Cambridge, to deliver successful strategic ESG results, and collaborate with the programs team to develop their corporate strategies and drive growth and scale.

"Real estate owners, commercial and residential tenants, and businesses face significant challenges from water damage and waste in their facilities," said Yaron Dycian, Chief Product and Strategy Officer for WINT. "Taronga Ventures' ESG Impact innovation program is an opportunity to partner with a true leader in this space and connect with decision makers across the real estate and construction space. WINT's advanced AI-based solution allows companies to address the rapidly accelerating water scarcity issues facing the world while preventing water damage and loss throughout a building's lifecycle."

WINT equips contractors, developers, owners and facility management teams with a cutting-edge solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. The WINT platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shutoff; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. WINT is used globally by customers including the Empire State Building, HP, PepsiCo, Suffolk Construction, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

For more information visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT
WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America in 2022. For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai

About Taronga Ventures
Taronga Ventures is one of the world's leading RealTech investors focused on driving innovation across the real asset sectors such as real estate and infrastructure. The group consists of the RealTech Ventures funds, the RealTechX innovation programs, and Taronga Advisory, which provides institutional real asset owners and operator strategic advice on critical areas of sustainability and technology. Taronga Ventures' funds are backed by leading global institutional investors and major real asset owners and operators. Taronga Ventures covers markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://tarongagroup.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE WINT

Also from this source

WINT announces $35 million Series C funding round

WINT announces $35 million Series C funding round

WINT Water Intelligence, the leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and...
WINT and HSB offer water damage warranty to protect contractors and developers from rising water damage costs

WINT and HSB offer water damage warranty to protect contractors and developers from rising water damage costs

WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.