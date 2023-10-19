WINT joins global ESG Impact innovation program to deliver AI-based water sustainability solutions to the real asset industry

The program connects leaders and decision-makers throughout the real asset sector with the premier AI & IoT-powered water management solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and industrial applications, has been selected for the coveted ESG Impact innovation program for 2023. ESG Impact is run by RealTechX, the programs arm of leading real asset technology investor, Taronga Ventures. The program supports technology and innovation solutions addressing critical environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities in the real asset industry.

The ESG Impact innovation program in 2023 supports 12 emerging global technology solutions to achieve sustained growth through deep partner collaboration, mentoring, and investment opportunities.

"Water conservation, particularly the identification and control of water leaks has been a massive issue for construction and the ongoing operations of assets. Through ESG Impact, we're proud to connect our partners with WINT's proven solution so they can meet their substantial commitments to mitigate negative impacts and create additional value," said Dwayne Kaan, Program Manager at Taronga Ventures.

WINT is one of 12 global innovation companies chosen from more than 300 applicants to participate in the innovation program. Participating companies work with the program's global corporate partners, including CBRE and Ivanhoé Cambridge, to deliver successful strategic ESG results, and collaborate with the programs team to develop their corporate strategies and drive growth and scale.

"Real estate owners, commercial and residential tenants, and businesses face significant challenges from water damage and waste in their facilities," said Yaron Dycian, Chief Product and Strategy Officer for WINT. "Taronga Ventures' ESG Impact innovation program is an opportunity to partner with a true leader in this space and connect with decision makers across the real estate and construction space. WINT's advanced AI-based solution allows companies to address the rapidly accelerating water scarcity issues facing the world while preventing water damage and loss throughout a building's lifecycle."

WINT equips contractors, developers, owners and facility management teams with a cutting-edge solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. The WINT platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shutoff; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. WINT is used globally by customers including the Empire State Building, HP, PepsiCo, Suffolk Construction, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

For more information visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America in 2022. For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About Taronga Ventures

Taronga Ventures is one of the world's leading RealTech investors focused on driving innovation across the real asset sectors such as real estate and infrastructure. The group consists of the RealTech Ventures funds, the RealTechX innovation programs, and Taronga Advisory, which provides institutional real asset owners and operator strategic advice on critical areas of sustainability and technology. Taronga Ventures' funds are backed by leading global institutional investors and major real asset owners and operators. Taronga Ventures covers markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://tarongagroup.com/.

