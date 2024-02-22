WINT joins the Mayor of London's exclusive Grow London Global programme, setting stage for rapid international acceleration

The leading provider of AI-powered water management solutions has been accepted to the esteemed U.K.-based program designed to support innovative scaleup companies as they expand to new markets around the world

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and industrial applications, has been named as part of the Grow London Global Cohort 3 – a prestigious programme supporting innovative startups as they scale and expand their international presence out of the United Kingdom and build new global markets.

Grow London Global is a 12-month programme for businesses with a presence in London that want to expand internationally. The programme is funded by the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund. Members of each cohort can access a wealth of expertise and insights on a wide range of practical issues, including commercial, financial, global HR, legal, taxation, technology and digital solutions.

"WINT's selection to this programme reflects the urgent need for advanced water management solutions as the impact of water waste and cost of water damage continue to rise, while pressure on the world's water supply increases," said Yaron Dycian, chief product and strategy officer at WINT Water Intelligence. "Our AI-based technology offers unique value to a wide range of stakeholders in multiple critical industries, encouraging better water sustainability and supporting enterprises' ESG efforts to minimize the carbon footprint associated with water consumption. We're honored to join this elite cohort and proud that Grow London Global recognizes the powerful results and value we offer to the global market."

Grow London Global is an arm of London & Partners and supported by the Mayor of London. The programme provides bespoke business resources and insights to fast-growing scalable companies making a significant impact in their industries. The programme is designed to help participating companies accelerate through trade missions, networking opportunities and events. The third cohort, announced in January, includes 105 members in four categories: sustainability, creative, life sciences, fintech and enterprise.

"I am delighted to welcome WINT to Grow London Global (GLG), the successor to the hugely successful Mayor's International Business Programme," said Sara French, director of trade & growth, Grow London Global. "Over seven years, it helped over 1,300 London scaleups to go global, including big names such as Monzo, Starling Bank, Bloom & Wild, What3Words, and many more products and services used by Londoners every day. The programme is designed to help scale-up businesses grow their international presence and achieve their full potential globally. We are extremely proud to be shining a light on London's fastest-growing businesses and look forward to supporting WINT and their sustainable solutions over the next 12 months."

WINT equips contractors, developers, property owners and facility management teams with a cutting-edge solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. The WINT platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shutoff; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. WINT is used globally by customers including the Empire State Building, Microsoft, HP, PepsiCo, Mace Construction, and CBRE, as well as many other leading enterprises and general contractors.

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America in 2022.

About Grow London

Grow London is part of London & Partners and supported by the Mayor of London. It is the business growth and destination agency for London, with a mission to create economic growth that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive. Since 2016, Grow London have run the Mayor of London's International Business Programme – the forerunner of Grow London Global. Over the past seven years, supporting more than 1,300 London-based companies and run more than 66 international trade missions. In that time, cohort members have created more than 5,000 jobs, completed international trade deals worth more than £193m GBP and raised more than £6.5bn GBP of investment. The programme has been endorsed by the UK ScaleUp Institute as a "best in class" export programme for scaleup businesses. In other words, Grow London knows how to help you grow your business internationally.

