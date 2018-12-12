Winter Blues Got You Down? Spring Travel Deals Under $500 Are The Perfect Remedy

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the two-month countdown to the arrival of spring and a much-needed respite after a roaring start to the year, and Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, has collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to unearth all the possibilities for spring break and travel in March. Whether you're eyeing a domestic destination or an impromptu international getaway, there are plenty of flight deals available – a lot of which dip below $500 – so you can get searching, booking and going thanks to Skyscanner.com and the Skyscanner Mobile App.

When it comes to striking while the iron is hot, travelers still have time to nab some great offers to destinations for spring break or March travel:

Skyscanner Breaks Down Spring Break Best Savings 8 weeks out for domestic flights and 12 weeks out for international flights (7% savings for both) Best Month to Book December for domestic flights (6% savings) and October for international flights (7% savings) Worst Savings One to two weeks before your travel dates Average Lead Time 49 days out

There are plenty of deals to both domestic and international destinations that won't break the bank. Skyscanner has compiled a list below of some of the cheapest March flight deals as well as the best international flight deals to book in 2019:

Cheap March Flight Deals Departure City Destination Round-Trip Fare Boston Paris $330 Boston Washington, DC $181 Chicago Orlando $88 Chicago Rio de Janeiro $701 Los Angeles Honolulu $338 Los Angeles New York City $237 Miami Amsterdam $448 Miami Milan $475 New York City Tel Aviv $595 New York City Toronto $165

For more information and inspiration, please visit our news site for tons of ideas, deals and much more: https://www.skyscanner.com/tips-and-inspiration/march-flights and

https://www.skyscanner.com/tips-and-inspiration/spring-break-flight-deals



About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a leading global travel search company providing free search of flights, hotels and car rental. Founded in 2003 Skyscanner helps to meet the travel planning needs of over 60 million people each month. Skyscanner is available in over 30 languages. Skyscanner's highly-rated free mobile app has been downloaded over 70 million times. The privately-owned company employs over 900 staff and has ten global offices in Edinburgh, Singapore, Beijing, Shenzhen, Miami, Barcelona, Glasgow, Sofia, Budapest and London. For more information, please visit http://www.skyscanner.com and our travel news site.

