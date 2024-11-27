Winter blues? Lifesum nutritionist unveils biohacks to boost mental health

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days shorten and temperatures drop, many in the US experience the winter blues, with symptoms like low energy and lack of motivation. Signe Svanfeldt, lead nutritionist at Lifesum , a leading global healthy eating app, offers expert tips for boosting mental health this winter through mindful food choices.

Winter Blues and SAD in the US

Approximately 10-20% of Americans experience mild Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or "winter blues" ( source ), about 5% of adults in the US suffer from major depression with seasonal pattern, a more severe form of SAD, and women are more likely to be diagnosed with SAD than men, with a ratio of about 4 to 1 ( source ).

Nutrition Tips for Better Mental Health

"Food plays an essential role in supporting mental health, and choosing the right nutrients can help you stay balanced and resilient during the winter months. It's not just about avoiding foods that harm your mood; it's about nourishing your body and mind with foods that support overall well-being," says Signe.

Foods to Boost Mental Health:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids – Found in salmon, mackerel, chia seeds, and walnuts, omega-3s support brain health and reduce inflammation, improving mood and lowering anxiety. Fiber – Whole grains, vegetables, and legumes promote gut health, stabilize blood sugar, and contribute to a more balanced mood. Prebiotics – Foods like whole grains and vegetables nourish beneficial gut bacteria, reducing stress and anxiety. Probiotics – Fermented foods such as yogurt and kimchi help balance the gut microbiome, boosting serotonin production and improving mood. Protein – Essential for producing mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, protein helps stabilize blood sugar and reduce mental fatigue.

What to Avoid for Better Mental Health:

Alcohol – While it may seem relaxing, alcohol disrupts sleep and depletes essential nutrients, contributing to anxiety and depression. Ultra-Processed Foods – Full of trans fats and refined sugars, these foods increase inflammation, which can worsen mood and cognitive function. Sugary Drinks – Soda and energy drinks cause rapid blood sugar spikes followed by crashes, leading to irritability and mood swings.

By focusing on omega-3s, fiber, prebiotics, probiotics, and protein, and avoiding alcohol, ultra-processed foods, and sugary drinks, you can help your body and mind thrive throughout the winter. A nutrient-rich diet not only boosts mood but also enhances energy and mental clarity, helping you approach the season with a healthier outlook.

