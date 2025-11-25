Winter City Lights in Maryland Wins National Recognition in Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards

OLNEY, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter City Lights, a dazzling holiday Christmas lights festival that boasts more than 1 million twinkling lights, a towering 52-foot Christmas tree draped with a stunning canopy of 128 light strands, snow tubing, an outdoor pub area, and some of the most unique and technologically-advanced displays in the nation, has been ranked the #2 Best Holiday Light Show in the country in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards 2026.

The Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards celebrate organizations and events that consistently exceed expectations and create lasting memories and impressions in their respective communities. Over a four-week voting period, Newsweek readers and industry experts weighed in, honoring those that exemplify excellence in value and experience.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor among an outstanding field of 15 nominees from across the country," said John Dixon, Director of Operations, Winter City Lights. "Winter City Lights is a unique and cherished holiday tradition and a beloved community tradition in the DMV. We thank our loyal guests, the community, and the industry experts who helped make this achievement possible."

Winter City Lights has also been named "One of the Best Holiday Lights Displays in the DC Area" by The Washington Post in 2024 and is nationally ranked #1 by Parade and #2 by Country Living magazines.

Winter City Lights benefits the Olney Boys & Girls Club, funding more than 400 youth scholarships annually. The event helps lower operating costs to keep programs accessible to all. Winter City Lights is an eco-friendly event designed with high-quality, low energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials.

Winter City Lights is open every weekend and select weekdays beginning November 28 through December 29, 2025. Ticket prices: Adults starting at $19.99; seniors (65+) and children (ages 4-12) starting at $15.99, Free for children 3 and under. Visit www.wintercitylights.com for tickets and more information. Located at 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD, 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway, 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore. Free parking nightly.

