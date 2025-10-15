Winter City Lights Returns with New Immersive Displays, One Million Twinkling Lights, and Snowfall Every Night

Annual Tradition Supports Olney Boys & Girls Club and Creates

Unforgettable Holiday Memories

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter City Lights, named "One of the Best Holiday Lights Displays in the DC Area" by The Washington Post in 2024, and nationally ranked #1 by Parade and #2 by Country Living magazines, returns to the DMV November 28 - December 29, 2025.

Spanning 10 scenic acres, Winter City Lights dazzles with more than one million synchronized lights set to music, towering artistic light displays, longer and faster snow tubing, tasty concessions, a pub, and the cozy glow and warmth of more than 20 bonfire areas.

New and Signature Highlights for 2025

52-Foot Orchestrated RGB Christmas Tree with Music

The largest tree in the DMV, fully choreographed to holiday soundtracks. Thousands of twinkling lights dance across its canopy, with 128 sparkling strands overhead, as magical Winter City snow falls.

Longer Penguin Plunge Snow Tubing

The fan-favorite attraction is back—longer and more thrilling than ever. Located beside the flagship tree, this eight-lane ride now features two-person tubes, perfect for sharing the excitement with your child or a friend.

The All-New Ice Palace

Wander through a luminous realm where the Queen and Princess of Winter City reside. Stroll the shimmering ice garden, enjoy the snowfall, and explore enchanting displays.

The All-New Candy Cane Lane

Enter a wonderland of candy canes and gingerbread scenes nestled beneath a canopy of glittering icicles.

Golden Ribbon Tree

One of only five in the U.S, this 35-foot gold beauty glows with brilliant ribbons and more than 20,000 sparkling lights.

Polar Pub and Top-Tier Concessions

Make it a date night to remember at the Polar Pub where guests enjoy made-to-order pizzas, BBQ sandwiches, warm Amish pretzels, s'mores by the fire, and the show-stopping Blizzard dessert—a towering creation of funnel cakes, fried Oreos, Twinkies, Cool Whip, powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle, and sprinkles.

"We are thrilled to bring Winter City Lights back to the DMV—our annual event has become a cherished family tradition and an important community gathering," said John Dixon, Director of Operations, Winter City Lights. "And we are humbled that this event – and all of our guests – help contribute to vital youth programs at the Olney Boys & Girls Club."

"Winter City Lights helps to fund more than 400 youth scholarships each year, and we could not do it without the community supporting this holiday family fun event," said Brad Scott, Executive and Athletic Director, Olney Boys & Girls Club.

Event Details

Open November 28 - December 29, 2025

Visit wintercitylights.com for schedules, tickets and more information

for schedules, tickets and more information Location: 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD. Just 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway; 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore

Admission: Adults starting at $19.99; seniors and children (ages 4-12) starting at $15.99, Free for children 3 and under

Note: Additional charges apply for Penguin Plunge and Lumberjack Axe Throwing

Free parking

About Steelhead Events

Steelhead Events is a leading production company specializing in immersive and large-scale seasonal experiences. With a focus on creativity, quality, and guest delight, Steelhead Events has earned national recognition for magical productions that guests return to year after year.

Media Contact

Kim Durk Rion

[email protected]

Text or voicemail 773-844-1458

SOURCE Steelhead Events & Productions