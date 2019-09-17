Winter Fest OC: 18 Day Winter Wonderland Returns December 19th

Winter Fest OC will debut its fifth consecutive year bringing "Winter to the OC" with new food, entertainment and attractions designed for all ages. Guests can enjoy classic winter treats in the all new Yowie's Sweet Shoppe, visit Victorian holiday shops and enjoy tea and scones at SoCal Dicken's Village, dance into the night with live bands at Hussong's Cantina, or sing their heart out to their favorite live tribute bands in the Hangar Building. Each night at 6 p.m., the all new Winter Fest After Dark comes alive with live music, dancing, drink specials and more.

Early Bird admission tickets to Winter Fest OC starting at only $10, and select value packages including season passes valid for all 18 days are available now for a limited time for only $1 per day at WinterFestOC.com . Plus, reserve your private party space now, while dates and times last, starting at only $69 per session.

New and Expanded Attractions at Winter Fest OC:

NEW! Yowie's Sweet Shoppe - Step into Yowie the Yeti's candy shop featuring an interactive selfie experience, gingerbread making, an all-new world's largest traveling candy maze, and sweet market experience where guests can enjoy classic winter treats from local vendors. Plus, an all-new gingerbread private party space.

SoCal Dicken's Village - Take a trip down memory lane through the 1800's with holidays past, present, and future. SoCal Dicken's Village brings you a taste of the holidays in Victorian England. Enjoy over two dozen shops with unique items, holiday storytelling, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus (through Christmas Eve), plus British Pub favorite foods and beverages. Be sure to not miss Santa's Favorite Furry Friends petting zoo with more than 25 animals.

NEW! Ice Skating Trail* – Enjoy skating under the stars in the center of a winter wonderland on the redesigned ice rink trail with two interactive islands, surrounded by winter décor and lights and adjacent to the new 50-foot Tree of Dreams Christmas tree.

Entertainment - Every day, guests can enjoy live entertainment, community acts and more. Daily entertainment includes live cartoon character shows with meet & greets (Thomas the Train, Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, Peppa Pig, Octonauts and much more), magic shows by the infamous Jimmy H., plus the all new Winter Fest After Dark entertainment starting nightly at 6pm with Southern California's most popular tribute bands in the Hangar Building and dancing into the night with a live band, DJ and libations at the infamous Hussong's Cantina.

Alpine Village - Alpine Village includes Penny's Snow Play and slide area that is double the size with fresh snow blown in daily! Alpine Village also features Festival of Lights, a brilliantly illuminated pathway that you can walk through to explore holiday themed lands with animated displays and more than two million lights. For additional fun, make sure to ride through the Festival of Lights on one of two trackless trains*.

Back by Popular Demand:

Snowflake Summit Ice Tubing Slide - Visit Snowflake Summit for unlimited ice-tube racing down the expanded 150-foot, nine-lane slides. Fast Pass wristbands are available starting at only $10 to skip the general admission line.

Flying Santa and his Reindeer - Don't miss the magic of the North Pole as Santa and his reindeer fly over the fairgrounds December 19th - December 24th. This spectacle takes place during the nightly Christmas Tree Lighting celebration and features fireworks and snow flurries.

Santa's Toy Carnival* - For thrill seekers, head to Santa's Toy Carnival for more than 30 carnival rides and games.

Holidays & VIP Experiences:

New Year's Eve Orange Ball Celebration - Ring in the New Year not once, but twice, with a special countdown, Orange Ball drop, fireworks and an unforgettable balloon drop at both 6pm and midnight. Live bands will be playing to commemorate the end of the year, and the start of 2020!

Three Kings' Day Celebration - Celebrate El Día de los Reyes or Three Kings' Day on January 5th where Winter Fest OC will honor the tradition of the Three Kings with a parade, live camel, and Kings cake available for purchase.

Club Winter Fest* - Enjoy an exclusive lounge area with comfortable seating, fire pits and an exquisite view of the nightly Christmas tree lighting celebration. With a private bar, Club Winter Fest is perfect for holiday corporate parties.

Rink-Side VIP Private Cabanas* - Private, ice rink-side VIP cabanas for up to 10 people, that can be adjoined to accommodate up to 200 people are available starting at only $69 per session, creating the ultimate premium lounge for families and date nights to office parties and girls night out.

Also returning are the world's largest rocking horse, wintery-themed bounce houses, arts and crafts area, and two giant walk-through ornaments.

Discounts will be offered on select days to honor our community heroes; First Responders, Nurses, Teachers, and Military/Veterans with proof of ID.

For more information on Winter Fest OC, visit www.WinterFestOC.com and for the latest updates on ticket promotions, entertainment, food and fun, follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube or with #WinterFestOC.

*Not included in general admission ticket, additional cost required.

