"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand has always sourced for taste with a portfolio built on a platform of Latin American coffees known for their sweeter, lighter, friendlier taste profile that our guests crave and enjoy," said Jay Isais, vice president, coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand. "Our exclusive Costa Rica La Cascada brewed coffee is one of those perfect coffees, medium-bodied with a fragrant caramel aroma and bright, crisp flavor."

The new winter menu offerings are available to guests now through March 9 and include:

Costa Rica La Cascada - From the high-altitude farms in the Tarrazu region, Costa Rica La Cascada is a bright, buttery cup with a delicious caramel aroma. An exclusive to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand.

From the high-altitude farms in the Tarrazu region, Costa Rica La Cascada is a bright, buttery cup with a delicious caramel aroma. An exclusive to ® brand. Bali Blue Moon – From the Kintamani Highlands of North Bali , this brewed coffee boasts a rich flavor with a chocolate, cherry aroma and a smooth walnut finish.

From the Kintamani Highlands of , this brewed coffee boasts a rich flavor with a chocolate, cherry aroma and a smooth walnut finish. Double Chocolate Mocha Latte, Iced Latte and Ice Blended® drink – An indulgent treat for any time of day, made with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's signature espresso combined with rich dark chocolate powder and chocolate sauce.

An indulgent treat for any time of day, made with brand's signature espresso combined with rich dark chocolate powder and chocolate sauce. Lightened Mocha Ice Blended® drink - The Lightened Mocha Ice Blended® drink combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's signature coffee extract and Dutch Chocolate powder with nonfat milk, for an easy sugar, easy calorie version of the bestselling classic.

The Lightened Mocha drink combines brand's signature coffee extract and Dutch Chocolate powder with nonfat milk, for an easy sugar, easy calorie version of the bestselling classic. Lightened Vanilla Latte drink - Slightly sweet, the Lightened Vanilla Latte combines freshly pulled shots of espresso with French Deluxe Vanilla powder and nonfat steamed milk.

Slightly sweet, the Lightened Vanilla Latte combines freshly pulled shots of espresso with French Deluxe Vanilla powder and nonfat steamed milk. Lightened Mango Cold Brew Tea - Combines mango puree with Scottish Breakfast cold brew tea for a tropical, refreshing treat.

Combines mango puree with Scottish Breakfast cold brew tea for a tropical, refreshing treat. Lightened Iced Matcha Latte - Combines a ceremonial grade matcha with Vanilla powder and nonfat milk.

Grown near the Tarrazu River at about 4500 feet, the Costa Rica La Cascada coffee is roasted to produce a bright, buttery taste that is used to build many of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand blends. It's included in the coffee extract used to prepare The Original Ice Blended® drinks as well as the cold brew coffee. The high elevation keeps the coffee cherries ripe with flavor and the unique soil composition -- different than the rest of the valley -- produces one of the sweetest, smoothest coffees in the region.

From sourcing, to roasting, to in store preparation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's meticulous attention to detail at every step helps maintain the highest quality beans that produces a perfect, bright, buttery cup of coffee.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,077 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

