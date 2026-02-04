Winter may be driving more of your energy use than you think - Ameren offers tips on managing costs

Key Takeaways:

Paying closer attention to everyday energy use, combined with tools and flexible billing options, can help customers stay informed and better manage costs throughout the year.

January and February are typically the highest months for electricity use for Ameren Missouri customers.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to energy costs, summer air conditioning often gets the most attention. But for the average Ameren Missouri customer, electricity use is typically highest in January and February.

Two people review their household energy use together, exploring Ameren’s tools that help customers stay informed and manage winter electricity cost.

In both 2024 and 2025, the average customer used approximately 1,300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in the first two months of the year. July and August usage is close behind, but the start of the year leads overall. This can come as a surprise because bills are commonly associated with summer heat. In winter, energy use is spread across everyday needs – heating, lighting and more time spent indoors – rather than one obvious driver like air conditioning.

Ameren Missouri offers tools and billing options designed to support a range of customer needs, from usage tracking to more predictable monthly billing:

My Energy Manager is available for customers with upgraded meters who want to monitor energy consumption by appliance.

is available for customers with upgraded meters who want to monitor energy consumption by appliance. Budget Billing is available for customers who prefer to level out monthly payments across the year.

is available for customers who prefer to level out monthly payments across the year. The Ameren Mobile app provides ongoing visibility into usage during the billing period.

"Understanding when and how energy is used is one way we help customers stay informed and in control," said Jeronica Jenkins, director of customer care at Ameren. "Our job is to deliver the energy customers need – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – while working to keep bills as low as possible with rates 27% below the national average. From predictable monthly payments to real-time usage insights, we're putting more choices in our customers' hands so they can decide what works best."

These steps can help control usage now and support more energy-conscious habits year-round, including choosing a rate option that best fits customer needs and lifestyle. Seasonal patterns play an important role in how and when energy is used. Recognizing those patterns can help customers plan for higher-usage months before they arrive.

"We also know asking for help can be difficult. We encourage customers in need to reach out for help early. Prompt applications for energy assistance can prevent small challenges from becoming larger burdens when the weather warms up. Our team is here to support you today," Jenkins said.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its approximately 1.3 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers approximately 60 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

