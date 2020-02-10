Winter Olympics Spark Lively Competition at Watercrest St. Lucie West

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, and Be Adventurous .

The Watercrest St. Lucie West Winter Olympic Games kicked off last week with Resident Wellness Director, Rocky, opening the ceremonies with a traditional running of the torch accompanied by the 'Rocky' theme song. More than 30 residents, along with their family and friends tested their accuracy, balance, and mental speed, competing in the ring toss, darts, word scramble, balance test and bullseye target toss. Closing ceremonies included 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes awarded to the winners of each individual game.

An honorary guest from the Special Olympics led a 50/50 raffle benefiting the Special Olympics, while sponsor goody bags were handed out to all participants.

"Our Watercrest Winter Olympics really sparked the fun and competitive nature of our residents," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "We had a fantastic turnout and plan to implement even more interactive and competitive activities in our Live Exhilarated™ programming based on their tremendous feedback."

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Watercrest St. Lucie West, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a 128-unit, luxury senior living community offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views. For information about Watercrest St. Lucie West, call 772-877-2596.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

