Winter Refresh: The Hottest Kicks on StockX Right Now

StockX experts cite Ugg boots and slippers, Wales Bonner Sambas, and outdoor performance styles as top picks for the season

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current culture marketplace StockX analyzed consumer shopping trends to predict the most sought-after sneakers (and shoes) this season. According to StockX experts, top picks include cold weather favorites from Ugg as well as GORE-TEX-boosted performance styles from Salomon, New Balance, and Hoka. Consumers are also opting for Timberlands, the latest Samba collection from adidas and Wales Bonner, and skate-inspired silhouettes like the adidas Campus 00s.

"We tend to see interest in seasonally-appropriate footwear like Ugg boots spike in the fourth quarter," said Drew Haines, merchandising director, StockX. "That was the case again this year, but demand remains strong for materials that aren't always cold weather appropriate – think mesh, pony hair, and suede. This tells us that customers aren't letting cold temperatures deter them from snapping up the latest styles."

Below is a breakdown of cold-climate-approved selections from StockX:

