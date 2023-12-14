Winter Refresh: The Hottest Kicks on StockX Right Now

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET
StockX experts cite Ugg boots and slippers, Wales Bonner Sambas, and outdoor performance styles as top picks for the season
DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current culture marketplace StockX analyzed consumer shopping trends to predict the most sought-after sneakers (and shoes) this season. According to StockX experts, top picks include cold weather favorites from Ugg as well as GORE-TEX-boosted performance styles from Salomon, New Balance, and Hoka. Consumers are also opting for Timberlands, the latest Samba collection from adidas and Wales Bonner, and skate-inspired silhouettes like the adidas Campus 00s.
"We tend to see interest in seasonally-appropriate footwear like Ugg boots spike in the fourth quarter," said Drew Haines, merchandising director, StockX. "That was the case again this year, but demand remains strong for materials that aren't always cold weather appropriate – think mesh, pony hair, and suede. This tells us that customers aren't letting cold temperatures deter them from snapping up the latest styles."
Below is a breakdown of cold-climate-approved selections from StockX:
- Outdoor Performance Styles: Whether you're hitting the trail or just braving city streets, outdoor performance shoes from the likes of Salomon, New Balance, and Hoka are great picks for the winter season. The Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex Black Lunar Rock is a no-brainer, as the addition of GORE-TEX makes Salomon's popular XT-6 model even beefier. Similarly, New Balance has remixed its 2002R with GORE-TEX features in several colorways, including Magnet Mood Indigo, Castlerock, and Navy Arctic Grey. New Balance also has a new rugged trail runner, the 610v1. The 610 debuted back in 2012, and the brand brought it back in 2022 with new features that allow for better traction and durability. With its extra chunky sole and deep tread, Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Black is another great choice.
- Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas: 2023 was a banner year for the adidas Samba, and there was possibly no better collaborator than Wales Bonner. The brand's latest take on the silhouette — available in leopard pony hair, black pony hair, and cream pony hair — lends itself to the season and is already a fan favorite. Sambas may be everywhere today, but the unique materials and colorways differentiate this new collection from its predecessors.
- Ugg Boots and Slippers: The ultimate combination of comfort and warmth, it's hard not to love Ugg's latest collections. Sales of the brand's slippers and boots have been heating up in the lead-up to winter, with many of the most sought-after styles already sold out on the primary market. Top picks on StockX include the Tazz and Tasman slippers as well as the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot Chestnut (Women's) and the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot Chestnut (Women's). Ugg remains the fastest-growing brand in StockX's 'Shoes' category, and the brand is on track to see record sales in 2023.
- Skate-Inspired Silhouettes: Chunkier skate styles are back, just in time for winter. Skate shoes have shared features that can be helpful in a cold climate – a sturdy padded collar means extra comfort and warmth, while a wider toe box allows for thicker socks. The skate aesthetic is yet another Y2K trend having a resurgence, and it's happening across multiple brands and silhouettes. The adidas Campus 00s – a sneaker based on the iconic Campus 80s but with a skateboarding-inspired twist – is now one of the best-selling adidas models on StockX. Additionally, some of 2023's hottest sneaker collaborations came from Nike's Skateboarding line, like the Nike SB Dunk Low Jarritos (average resale price on StockX: $427) and the Nike SB Dunk Low Born X Raised One Block At A Time (average resale price on StockX: $541).
- Loud Patterns and Unique Details: Funky prints and features are trending up this winter. Even when you're bundled up, your shoes can do the talking with loud patterns, futuristic shapes, and fun detailing. Customers have their eye on styles like the Nike Air Footscape Woven Cow Print (Women's), which features off-center lacing and faux pony hair in a cow print. Another great option is the Nike VaporWaffle Woven sacai Jean Paul Gaultier Green Gusto – this sneaker boasts unique woven features and a vibrant color palette. The Nike Shox MR4 Mule Martine Rose is another standout silhouette, even if it isn't practical for the chilliest temperatures.
- Classic Timberlands: Since the company's inception, Timberland has produced some of the best and most dependable boots available, and they remain a winter staple for StockX customers. Waterproof, warm, and compression-resistant, the Timberland 6" Premium Waterproof Boot Wheat and Timberland 6" Boot Black Nubuck Premium are great options for braving the most rigid temperatures and climates.
