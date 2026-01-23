Winter Storm Fern: Duke Energy has 18,000+ workers from 27 states and Canada ready to respond

Editor's note: Visit the Duke Energy News Center for downloadable B-roll and high-resolution images.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Winter Storm Fern expected to move into the Carolinas this weekend, Duke Energy crews and support teams are completing their preparations and urging customers to finalize their own storm plans.

Forecasts point to dangerous travel conditions and outages that could last several days in the hardest‑hit areas.

Our view

Rick Canavan, Duke Energy storm director:

"Forecast models continue to shift, and both precipitation type and amounts may change as the storm approaches."

"We're making our final preparations to ensure our 18,000 crew members have everything they need to assess damage, clear trees and restore power as soon as conditions are safe."

"Freezing rain is going to be our enemy over the days ahead. It will build up on tree branches until the weight causes them to break – bringing down power lines and poles. The freezing rain and ice will also make roads extremely difficult for our crews to navigate, slowing power restoration efforts."

"Winter storms like this can create serious challenges. I urge customers to ready themselves and their families for outages that could extend into next week – and check in on neighbors to make sure they're prepared, too."

The latest

Meteorologists continue tracking Fern as it approaches from the west. Snow, sleet or freezing rain could begin as early as Saturday, with ice accumulation posing the greatest risk of extended outages.

Ice buildup of a quarter inch can bring trees and branches onto power lines. A half inch or more can pull down the lines themselves.

Tree and vegetation crews are completing targeted trimming today to help reduce outage risks ahead of the storm.

More than 18,000 restoration workers will be in position across the Carolinas by Friday night. These include Duke Energy and contracted lineworkers, vegetation specialists and storm support staff from 27 U.S. states and Canada.

Duke Energy serves about 4.7 million electric customers in the Carolinas – about 3.8 million in North Carolina and nearly 860,000 in South Carolina.

What Duke Energy is doing

Tracking the latest updates from internal meteorologists.

the latest updates from internal meteorologists. Positioning crews, equipment and materials in locations that may experience the most severe weather.

crews, equipment and materials in locations that may experience the most severe weather. Standing up 22 basecamps across the Carolinas where out‑of‑state crews park their trucks, pick up supplies and equipment, eat meals and board buses to nearby hotels where they sleep.

22 basecamps across the Carolinas where out‑of‑state crews park their trucks, pick up supplies and equipment, eat meals and board buses to nearby hotels where they sleep. Preparing to deploy damage assessors, lineworkers and vegetation crews once travel conditions allow.

to deploy damage assessors, lineworkers and vegetation crews once travel conditions allow. Trimming trees and vegetation in targeted areas to reduce potential damage to power lines.

trees and vegetation in targeted areas to reduce potential damage to power lines. Coordinating closely with state and local emergency management officials.

What customers should do right now

Review emergency plans and supplies: Charge phones, gather flashlights and extra batteries and take steps to stay ready.

Charge phones, gather flashlights and extra batteries and take steps to stay ready. Use the American Red Cross Emergency app: The app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, offers emergency checklists, maps of open shelters and tools to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

The app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, offers emergency checklists, maps of open shelters and tools to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts. Download or update the Duke Energy app: Available through the Apple Store or Google Play.

Available through the Apple Store or Google Play. Confirm your Duke Energy account login: Log in through My Account or the mobile app to check contact information and communications preferences.

Log in through My Account or the mobile app to check contact information and communications preferences. Sign up for outage alerts: Receive updates by text, phone or email.

Receive updates by text, phone or email. Know how to report an outage: Report online, through the mobile app, by texting OUT to 57801 or by calling 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

What customers should know

Safety hazards: Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris. Use generators safely and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris. Use generators safely and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Grid improvements: Upgrades such as stronger poles, undergrounding and self‑healing technology will help reduce some outages and speed restoration.

Upgrades such as stronger poles, undergrounding and self‑healing technology will help reduce some outages and speed restoration. Extended outages remain possible: Freezing rain and ice can cause dangerous road conditions, which can slow repairs – especially in rural or heavily treed areas.

Freezing rain and ice can cause dangerous road conditions, which can slow repairs – especially in rural or heavily treed areas. Restoration will begin as soon as conditions allow: Crews will assess damage, prioritize critical facilities and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. In some areas, restoration may be delayed due to blocked roads, hidden damage or hazardous travel conditions.

Crews will assess damage, prioritize critical facilities and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

More information

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy