Winter Storms Disrupt Travel; Travel Insurance Coverage Explained

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter continues, freezing storms, snow, and ice are creating dangerous conditions and major travel disruptions nationwide. Travelers are experiencing delayed or cancelled flights, with more winter storms expected throughout the holiday season.

According to NBC News, over 7,000 flights into, within, and out of the U.S. were delayed, and nearly 600 were cancelled in the first week of December due to a single snowstorm.

Squaremouth, a leading travel insurance comparison site, answers travelers' most frequently asked questions about travel insurance coverage and winter storms.

FAQ's: Travel Insurance During Winter Storms

Is My Flight Covered If I Can't Drive To The Airport Due To Snow And Ice?

Possibly. Some policies include specific wording about weather-related trip delays caused by road closures. These policies are ideal for road trips or if you are driving to your destination. However, these policies typically require proof of a government-mandated road closure. Not driving to the airport due to road conditions alone is not covered. Additionally, this scenario is most commonly covered as a Travel Delay benefit, not Trip Cancellation .

Can I Cancel My Trip Due To A Winter Storm Or Blizzard?

You might be covered if your travel is significantly impacted and you bought travel insurance before the storm was named. However, you would not be covered to cancel because a storm might impact your destination or travel. Trip Cancellation is triggered by at least one of these specific events, which vary by policy:

A flight or cruise delay of at least 12-48 hours due to a winter storm or blizzard A winter storm renders your hotel or accommodation uninhabitable A mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the winter storm (restrictions do apply)



To cancel your trip due to severe winter weather, without meeting coverage requirements, consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) policy. This benefit would allow you to cancel for any reason not covered by traditional cancellation policies

How Long Do I Need To Be Delayed Until Coverage Is Triggered?

Typically, 3-12 hours, depending on the policy. To be covered under the Travel Delay benefit, your delay must be for a covered reason as outlined in your policy, such as a mechanical breakdown of a common carrier or inclement weather.

Missed Connection coverage might also cover additional costs incurred if you missed a connection flight due to inclement weather, such as meals or accommodations. Typically, this coverage requires a 3-12 hour delay. If you are delayed for over 12 hours, you may be covered to cancel your trip entirely.

What Do I Do If My Flight Is Delayed Or Canceled Due To A Snow Storm?

Call your provider's 24-Hour Emergency Assistance department. They can explain the types of protections available and help you find a solution. Typically, with weather delays, you may receive coverage through Trip Cancellation, Travel Delay, or Missed Connection benefits. To be eligible, your policy must have been bought before the storm was named.

With Trip Cancellation, most policies require a complete cessation of your common carrier for a certain length of time; typically, 12-48 hours. Travel Delay and Missed Connection benefits typically require a 3-12 hour delay.

If delayed, keep all documentation that can help with filing a claim, including receipts for meals and accommodations, proof from your airline of the delay and the reason, and an updated itinerary showing the length of the delay.

When Is A Winter Storm Considered A Foreseen Event By Travel Insurance?

For many policies, once the storm is named. However, winter storms can also be considered foreseen once announced and are forecast to impact travel on weatherchannel.com . If you want to buy a policy because you know a storm will impact your travel, it may be too late. This is why we recommend adding CFAR coverage.

Because not all policies are the same, Squaremouth recommends travelers review their specific travel insurance benefits carefully to understand what's covered and what is not.

For more information about travel insurance coverage during winter storms, click here .



