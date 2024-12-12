Winter Thrills and Adventures Await with North Dakota's Ultimate Cold-Weather Escapes

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter in North Dakota is all about embracing the chill and turning it into your next epic adventure. From the thrill of carving fresh tracks on some of the state's best ski slopes to exploring the trails to the serenity of ice fishing on frozen lakes, North Dakota is a winter wonderland brimming with endless opportunities for outdoor fun. Whether you're seeking heart-pumping action, peaceful winter retreats, or wildlife encounters that take your breath away, North Dakota delivers it all.

Winter blankets dozens of lakes and rivers in ice throughout North Dakota making ice fishing one of the most exhilarating ways to embrace the season. Two anglers share their catch at Lewis and Clark State Park near Epping, North Dakota. Photo Credit: North Dakota Tourism / Brock Mitchell

So, grab your gear, bundle up, and get ready for a winter getaway packed with excitement, beauty, and unforgettable memories. Some of North Dakota's most legendary winter experiences are included below!

Urban Winter Escapes That Sparkle

Grand Forks

Winter in Grand Forks is an experience like no other. The Greenway of Greater Grand Forks is an expansive 2,200-acre natural playground, stretching along the untamed Red and Red Lake Rivers. Nestled within this vast winter wonderland is Lincoln Drive Park, an iconic winter hub. Mark your calendars for the Greenway Snow Day on February 1, 2025 - a free, fun-filled event celebrating the season in style. From exhilarating snowshoeing and sledding to heartwarming horse-drawn sleigh rides, cardboard sled races, and even ice skating, the Snow Day is a celebration of winter. While in Grand Forks, check in at the Olive Ann Hotel for a charming blend of history and modern luxury, offering a unique stay in the heart of the city.

Fargo

If you think cold is cool, you'll love Frostival 2025. This annual celebration takes winter's chill to a whole new level, with a jam-packed, 9-day schedule bursting with more than 40 events. From ice hockey and snowball fights to snow golf and horse-drawn sleigh rides, there's no shortage of cool activities for everyone. Fargo's quirky winter spirit is evident with unique events like snowflake searching and cardboard sled races. The Jasper Hotel is the perfect basecamp for a winter trip to the city with its trendy, urban vibe and spaces designed to bring people together, all within steps of Fargo's bustling arts and culture district.

An Ice Fishing Paradise

When winter sweeps across North Dakota, it transforms the state into an angler's frozen dreamland. With dozens of lakes and rivers blanketed in ice, ice fishing is one of the most exhilarating ways to embrace the season. Whether you're relaxing in a heated icehouse braving the open ice while perched on a bucket or trying your hand at the ancient art of spearfishing in a dark house, North Dakota's ice fishing scene is a winter tradition that draws enthusiasts from all over.

Some top spots for ice fishing include the legendary Devils Lake, the expansive Lake Sakakawea, and the tranquil Lake Metigoshe. With hundreds of smaller lakes and rivers to explore, there's always an adventure waiting for you beneath the ice. Remember to check the ice conditions before you head out, then get ready for a winter fishing experience you won't forget!

Wondrous Winter Wildlife Watching

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, near Medora and Watford City

Winter in North Dakota is a prime time for spotting wildlife in its natural winter wonderland, where the landscape is transformed into a serene, snowy paradise. The Theodore Roosevelt National Park is home to over 400 majestic bison, whose massive forms stride powerfully across the snow-covered plains creating a truly awe-inspiring scene. Visitors might also spot elk, pronghorn antelope, wild horses, and even bald eagles soaring through the crisp winter skies.

Coteau des Prairies Lodge, Havana

Perched on the edge of the stunning Coteau des Prairies, the Coteau des Prairies Lodge offers an unforgettable winter getaway where the expansive views are just the beginning. Located on the northernmost ridge, the lodge overlooks expansive prairie farms and fields that stretch out below like a living patchwork quilt. The lodge's location is perfect for guests hoping to spot deer, wild turkeys, pheasants, and upland birds that thrive in the area's rolling prairies and open fields - particularly in the winter months when animals are more visible against the snowy backdrop.

Incredible Cross-Country and Downhill Skiing

Cross-Country Skiing, Statewide

North Dakota's diverse landscapes with prairies, forested areas, and rolling hills make it an ideal place for cross-country enthusiasts to explore winter's beauty on skis. Several locations across the state feature groomed trails for both beginners and seasoned skiers with scenic routes that highlight natural winter charm.

Huff Hills Ski Area, Mandan

Get ready for adventure at North Dakota's largest ski area. For 31 years, Huff Hills has been the heart of winter fun, offering everything from beginner-friendly slopes to thrilling runs for seasoned skiers and snowboarders. With 16 exhilarating trails and 4 high-speed lifts, you'll be carving up the snow in no time. Whether you're a first-time skier or looking to improve your skills, Huff Hills offers lessons for all ages and skill levels. Don't miss out—come make some epic memories on the slopes.

Frost Fire Park, Walhalla

Located in the stunning Pembina Gorge, just a stone's throw from the Canadian border, Frost Fire Park is a true winter wonderland. This nonprofit gem is surrounded by breathtaking views and features 12 scenic runs perfect for snow enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pumping downhill runs or just a relaxing day in the great outdoors, Frost Fire offers it all.

Bottineau Winter Park, Bottineau

Tucked away in the majestic Turtle Mountains, Bottineau Winter Park is truly a "Jewel Above the Prairie." With its impressive eight alpine trails, ranging from gentle slopes for beginners to challenging runs for the pros, this park offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding in North Dakota. But that's just the beginning—there's an endless array of activities, including tubing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and more! Whether you're a thrill-seeker or just in it for a scenic winter escape, Bottineau Winter Park is your one-stop destination for outdoor excitement.

Thrill Hills, Fort Ransom

In the heart of the Sheyenne River Valley, Thrill Hills at Fort Ransom beckons adventurers with excellent skiing, snowboarding, and tubing opportunities. The valley's serene beauty serves as a backdrop for thrilling descents and tubing adventures. The family-friendly atmosphere makes it an ideal destination for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages.

For more on planning a winter trip to North Dakota, visit NDtourism.com.

